Six-goal Cadman cashes in as Giants declaw Cats

A second-half burst from forward Aaron Cadman catapulted GWS to a fourth straight AFL win, beating Geelong by 26 points in Sydney.

GWS rallied from an awful start, conceding a goal after just 20 seconds and the first 19 points, to a 17.9 (111) to 13.7 (85) win at Engie Stadium on Saturday.

It was the Giants' fourth straight win -- exceeding 100 points each time -- and also their fourth consecutive victory over the Cats.

Geelong cut a 20-point deficit in the third quarter to seven, but Cadman turned the game after an uneventful first half in which he logged just one behind.

He kicked four goals in the third term as GWS opened up.a 25-point buffer going into the last quarter.

Cadman added two more in the fourth, displaying a strong aerial presence and accuracy from both set shots and general play.

He eclipsed his previous career best of five goals against Brisbane last month.

Jake Stringer added four goals, his best tally for the Giants, with three coming in the first half.

The Cats' early pressure forced turnovers around their attacking 50 and they punished the Giants on the scoreboard.

The shellshocked Giants worked their way into the game to trail by 13 points at the first change, then exploded out of the blocks in the second quarter.

GWS booted the first five goals of the term, dominating clearances and inside-50s to earn a 20-point lead.

Geelong rallied before halftime, kicking the last two goals to trail by just six at the major break.

The game took another twist early in the third quarter as GWS booted the first two goals to swell their advantage to 18 points.

Geelong surged to get within seven, but Cadman took over, converting a strong mark into a set-shot goal, then landed an impressive snap.

Former GWS favourite and the club's all-time leading goalkicker, Jeremy Cameron, had a quiet return in his first game at the ground since leaving the Giants after the 2020 season, kicking 1.2.

The Geelong spearhead and Coleman Medal leader had just four first-half touches and spent time being treated on the bench in the second quarter.

Some of Geelong's other prime movers struggled, including Patrick Dangerfield and Tom Atkins.

Playing his 250th game, GWS half-back Lachie Whitfield gathered 32 possessions and 11 marks.

Shannon Neale was a strong target up forward for the Cats, kicking four goals.