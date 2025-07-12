Star Bomber badly injured in Richmond's upset win

Open Extended Reactions

Richmond have snapped a seven-game losing streak, coming from behind to stun Essendon by nine points in an MCG scrap where the Bombers lost star ball-winner Nic Martin to a knee injury.

In arguably the lowest-quality match of the season, the Tigers failed to score a goal in the second and third quarters, but still managed to secure their fourth win of the season.

A clutch goal from Jacob Hopper put Richmond in front midway through the final term, setting up the 6.10 (46) to 4.13 (37) victory.

It was the rebuilding Tigers' first win since beating lowly West Coast on May 11.

After each team kicked three goals in the opening quarter, the standard of the match collapsed dramatically.

Essendon kicked the only goal across the second and third quarters as both teams repeatedly butchered the ball.

No team scored a goal from Richmond ace Jayden Short's major late in the first quarter until midway through the third term, when Essendon young gun Archer May converted a free kick.

Leading by seven points at the final change, Essendon will be ruing a missed opportunity, but also sweating on scans to Martin.

The 24-year-old was shoved over the boundary line by Richmond forward Rhyan Mansell, before landing awkwardly.

He was subbed off after hurting his right knee midway through the first quarter

Martin, who was best on ground when Essendon defeated the Tigers in their Dreamtime clash two months ago, looked shattered as he was assessed by medical staff in the rooms.

He sat on the bench for the rest of the match, making his way out to the three-quarter time huddle on crutches.

Essendon were tight-lipped on the severity of Martin's injury, but aren't ruling out an ACL.

It continues a miserable run with injury for Essendon, who have blooded 12 debutants this season.

Six Bombers, including playmakers Sam Draper, Jye Caldwell and Zach Reid, have already been ruled out for the season.

The Bombers have started investigating why so many players are breaking down, many of them due to repeated soft-tissue injuries.

Tigers star Tim Taranto stood out in a scrappy contest with 34 touches and a goal, while Essendon captain Zach Merrett battled valiantly with 31 possessions.

It was Essendon's sixth straight loss, ahead of a Marvel Stadium date with surging GWS on Thursday night.