        <
        >

          Expert tips, best tips for Round 19 of the AFL

          play
          Would players care about an AFL in-season tournament? (2:26)

          With reports suggesting the AFL is exploring a mid-season tournament, the Red Time crew discuss whether players would truly buy in into the concept. (2:26)

          • ESPN
          Jul 14, 2025, 08:31 PM

          Who should you be tipping in Round 19 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

          Once again we've got some tough-to-tip matches to look forward to this weekend, with Brisbane hosting the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, the Hawks and Power facing off in Tassie, Collingwood welcoming Fremantle to the MCG, and the in-form Crows and Suns going head-to-head to close out the round.

          Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

          EXPERT TIPS:

          Jake Michaels

          Season total: 108

          Certainty and why: TBA

          Upset and why: TBA

          Tips for the week: (TBA)

          Essendon vs. GWS
          Brisbane vs. Western Bulldogs
          Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide
          Sydney vs. North Melbourne
          Carlton vs. Melbourne
          West Coast vs. Richmond
          Geelong vs. St Kilda
          Collingwood vs. Fremantle
          Adelaide vs. Gold Coast

          Matt Walsh

          Season total: 101

          Certainty and why: Cats at home, and will want revenge over the Saints from earlier in the year.

          Upset and why: Richmond are outsiders against the Eagles, but they're riding a high. Maybe the Tigs!

          Tips for the week:

          Essendon vs. GWS
          Brisbane vs. Western Bulldogs
          Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide
          Sydney vs. North Melbourne
          Carlton vs. Melbourne
          West Coast vs. Richmond
          Geelong vs. St Kilda
          Collingwood vs. Fremantle
          Adelaide vs. Gold Coast

          Jarryd Barca

          Season total: 108

          Certainty and why: The Bombers are just way too depleted right now, cannot see them troubling the Giants even at home.

          Upset and why: Happy to tip the Blues, but doing so with absolutely no confidence... Could the Suns get over the line in Adelaide? It's a 50-50, but I'm just not brave enough to do it.

          Tips for the week:

          Essendon vs. GWS
          Brisbane vs. Western Bulldogs
          Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide
          Sydney vs. North Melbourne
          Carlton vs. Melbourne
          West Coast vs. Richmond
          Geelong vs. St Kilda
          Collingwood vs. Fremantle
          Adelaide vs. Gold Coast

          Christian Joly (Champion Data)

          Season total: 107

          Certainty and why: The Saints won this clash in Round 2 at Marvel, but the Cats at GMHBA are a whole different proposition.

          Upset and why: Suns - full of confidence after a blockbuster win they should be able to take it up to the Crows, especially through the midfield.

          Tips for the week:

          Essendon vs. GWS
          Brisbane vs. Western Bulldogs
          Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide
          Sydney vs. North Melbourne
          Carlton vs. Melbourne
          West Coast vs. Richmond
          Geelong vs. St Kilda
          Collingwood vs. Fremantle
          Adelaide vs. Gold Coast