Expert tips, best tips for Round 19 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 19 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

Once again we've got some tough-to-tip matches to look forward to this weekend, with Brisbane hosting the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, the Hawks and Power facing off in Tassie, Collingwood welcoming Fremantle to the MCG, and the in-form Crows and Suns going head-to-head to close out the round.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 108

Certainty and why: TBA

Upset and why: TBA

Tips for the week: (TBA)

Essendon vs. GWS

Brisbane vs. Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide

Sydney vs. North Melbourne

Carlton vs. Melbourne

West Coast vs. Richmond

Geelong vs. St Kilda

Collingwood vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Gold Coast

Matt Walsh

Season total: 101

Certainty and why: Cats at home, and will want revenge over the Saints from earlier in the year.

Upset and why: Richmond are outsiders against the Eagles, but they're riding a high. Maybe the Tigs!

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. GWS

Brisbane vs. Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide

Sydney vs. North Melbourne

Carlton vs. Melbourne

West Coast vs. Richmond

Geelong vs. St Kilda

Collingwood vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Gold Coast

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 108

Certainty and why: The Bombers are just way too depleted right now, cannot see them troubling the Giants even at home.

Upset and why: Happy to tip the Blues, but doing so with absolutely no confidence... Could the Suns get over the line in Adelaide? It's a 50-50, but I'm just not brave enough to do it.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. GWS

Brisbane vs. Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide

Sydney vs. North Melbourne

Carlton vs. Melbourne

West Coast vs. Richmond

Geelong vs. St Kilda

Collingwood vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Gold Coast

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 107

Certainty and why: The Saints won this clash in Round 2 at Marvel, but the Cats at GMHBA are a whole different proposition.

Upset and why: Suns - full of confidence after a blockbuster win they should be able to take it up to the Crows, especially through the midfield.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. GWS

Brisbane vs. Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide

Sydney vs. North Melbourne

Carlton vs. Melbourne

West Coast vs. Richmond

Geelong vs. St Kilda

Collingwood vs. Fremantle

Adelaide vs. Gold Coast