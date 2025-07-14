Expert tips, best tips for Round 19 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 19 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!
Once again we've got some tough-to-tip matches to look forward to this weekend, with Brisbane hosting the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, the Hawks and Power facing off in Tassie, Collingwood welcoming Fremantle to the MCG, and the in-form Crows and Suns going head-to-head to close out the round.
Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.
EXPERT TIPS:
Jake Michaels
Season total: 108
Certainty and why: TBA
Upset and why: TBA
Tips for the week: (TBA)
Essendon vs. GWS
Brisbane vs. Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide
Sydney vs. North Melbourne
Carlton vs. Melbourne
West Coast vs. Richmond
Geelong vs. St Kilda
Collingwood vs. Fremantle
Adelaide vs. Gold Coast
Matt Walsh
Season total: 101
Certainty and why: Cats at home, and will want revenge over the Saints from earlier in the year.
Upset and why: Richmond are outsiders against the Eagles, but they're riding a high. Maybe the Tigs!
Tips for the week:
Essendon vs. GWS
Brisbane vs. Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide
Sydney vs. North Melbourne
Carlton vs. Melbourne
West Coast vs. Richmond
Geelong vs. St Kilda
Collingwood vs. Fremantle
Adelaide vs. Gold Coast
Jarryd Barca
Season total: 108
Certainty and why: The Bombers are just way too depleted right now, cannot see them troubling the Giants even at home.
Upset and why: Happy to tip the Blues, but doing so with absolutely no confidence... Could the Suns get over the line in Adelaide? It's a 50-50, but I'm just not brave enough to do it.
Tips for the week:
Essendon vs. GWS
Brisbane vs. Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide
Sydney vs. North Melbourne
Carlton vs. Melbourne
West Coast vs. Richmond
Geelong vs. St Kilda
Collingwood vs. Fremantle
Adelaide vs. Gold Coast
Christian Joly (Champion Data)
Season total: 107
Certainty and why: The Saints won this clash in Round 2 at Marvel, but the Cats at GMHBA are a whole different proposition.
Upset and why: Suns - full of confidence after a blockbuster win they should be able to take it up to the Crows, especially through the midfield.
Tips for the week:
Essendon vs. GWS
Brisbane vs. Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn vs. Port Adelaide
Sydney vs. North Melbourne
Carlton vs. Melbourne
West Coast vs. Richmond
Geelong vs. St Kilda
Collingwood vs. Fremantle
Adelaide vs. Gold Coast