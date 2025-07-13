Butters brilliant in Port's comeback win over Eagles

Open Extended Reactions

More midfield mastery from Zak Butters has inspired fast-finishing Port Adelaide to a comeback 26-point win over a plucky West Coast.

The Power trailed by 33 points in the opening quarter before rallying to a 12.15 (87) to 9.6 (61) victory at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Butters, whose 38 disposals featured 14 in the first term, was brilliant as Port booted the last five goals of the game to triumph.

The Power, who lost captain Connor Rozee to a hand injury, kicked the opening goal of the match but didn't hit the front again until early in the final term.

West Coast produced their highest-scoring quarter under first-year coach Andrew McQualter, booting 6.3 to 2.2 in the opening term.

The Eagles flourished with a 17-8 inside-50 dominance on a day when it was announced their midfielder Jack Graham had been suspended by the AFL for four matches for a homophobic slur against an opponent.

West Coast's 25-point lead at quarter-time prompted stern words from Power coach Ken Hinkley to his players.

But the Eagles, after a superb Liam Baker goal when the ex-Tiger had two disposals in the chain and then converted with a third, were still four goals up midway through the second stanza.

The tide then turned, with Port scoring two quick majors to creep within eight points.

But late set-shot misses from Port pair Mitch Georgiades and Jack Lukosius ensured the visitors led by 11 points at halftime, 7.5 to 5.6.

Both teams kicked two majors in a tight third term -- Port kicked 2.6 and scores were level until a late Jobe Shanahan strike gave the Eagles a six-point edge at three-quarter time.

But Port's Darcy Byrne-Jones put his side in front five minutes into the final term -- the first of five successive goals for his club.

Power forward Georgiades kicked 3.5, Jason Horne-Francis booted three majors from 27 disposals, and Joe Richards and Byrne-Jones kicked two goals each.

Port's standout Butters received solid midfield support from Brownlow Medallist Ollie Wines (25 touches), and Kane Farrell (20) was creative at half-back.

West Coast young gun Harley Reid gathered a team-high 26 disposals, Clay Hall (21 touches) and Jack Williams (two goals) impressed, while veterans Liam Duggan (21 possessions) and Baker (18) were prominent.