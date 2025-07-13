Giants lock in emerging star forward until 2030

Open Extended Reactions

GWS have re-signed forward Aaron Cadman for a further four years, tying the No.1 draft pick to the AFL club until the end of 2030.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Cadman kicked a career-high six goals in the Giants' 26-point win over Geelong at Engie Stadium.

GWS gave up picks three, 12 and a future second-rounder in exchange for picks No.1, 53 and 57 at the 2022 national draft.

They used that No.1 pick on Cadman, and the 21-year-old has progressed solidly.

Cadman added two more in the fourth, displaying a strong aerial presence and accuracy from both set shots and general play. He eclipsed his previous career best of five goals against Brisbane last month. Mark Metcalfe/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Cadman only kicked six goals across 12 games in his debut year, but returned 30 goals from 23 games last season.

The 195cm key forward has already kicked 32 goals from 17 games this season, giving the Victorian the chance to crack the 50-goal mark.

Cadman's signature comes on the back of the likes of Darcy Jones, Finn Callaghan, Connor Idun and Toby Bedford all signing new deals in recent months.

"It's fantastic to have him (Cadman) locked away for the next five seasons through until the end of 2030,'' GWS football manager Jason McCartney said in a statement.

"We obviously traded up in the 2022 draft to get Aaron with the number one pick because we could see what a talent he is and we've been rapt with his progression so far and the player that he's becoming for us.

"He's shown a great desire to improve over each of his first three seasons and be the best player he can be, and some of his performances this year have shown exactly the sort of player we'd envisioned he could be for us.

"Getting to learn alongside the likes of Jesse Hogan and Toby Greene has been huge for Aaron and we're really starting to see the fruits of his hard work."

GWS (11-6) sit seventh on the ladder, just percentage adrift of the fourth-placed Cats.