Port Adelaide midfielder Jason Horne-Francis might have played his last AFL game this season after suffering a fractured bone in his foot.

Horne-Francis could need surgery after he was injured while starring in Port's Sunday win over West Coast.

Power captain Connor Rozee also fractured his hand against the Eagles, meaning Hawthorn could receive a significant double boost for Saturday's game in Launceston.

"Horne-Francis sustained an acute fracture in his foot from an incident in Sunday's game and is likely to require surgery," the Power said in a statement.

Port said Rozee would not need surgery and he would be assessed during the week, but the injury puts him in doubt.

The Hawks are coming off a loss to Fremantle and need to rebound as the battle for top-eight berths intensifies.

Meanwhile, GWS coach Adam Kingsley said the Giants had ruled key forward Jesse Hogan out of Thursday's away game against injury-plagued Essendon.

Hogan returned last week from illness and a foot injury, but the Giants have a five-day break until they start strong favourites against the struggling Bombers.

"That will present some level of challenge, in terms of our group," Kingsley told AFL360.

"We've made some plans, there will be a couple of players who won't play.

"Jesse Hogan was one guy we were a little bit cautious about, playing in the game against the Cats, with his week previous with the foot and illness.

"He won't make the trip down to Melbourne. We'll manage him and make sure that foot settles down a bit."