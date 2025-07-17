Open Extended Reactions

Jake Stringer has put on a show in his first game against Essendon, helping the Giants flatten the injury-hit Bombers by 48 points.

The electric forward backed up a four-goal haul against Geelong last Saturday with another three in front of a sparse Thursday night crowd at Marvel Stadium.

Missing 11 first-choice players, Essendon displayed fight and intensity, but were ultimately overwhelmed as GWS won 16.8 (104) to 7.14 (56).

After 123 games for Essendon, Stringer moved to the Giants last off-season to try to get the most out of the latter part of his career.

Injuries affected the 31-year-old's early time in Sydney, but he is starting to deliver on his potential in a star-studded forward line.

Jake Stringer in action against the Bombers. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Stringer (three goals, 18 disposals, three score involvements) received mild booing early from Bombers fans early in the contest, but by the third quarter he was taking big marks, slotting goals and involving teammates in scores.

Not known for his aerial ability, Stringer took a speccy over one of his best friends, Jayden Laverde.

"He was quite nervous coming into the game, but I thought he played with a lot of respect and competed hard," GWS coach Adam Kingsley said.

"Took a mark on his one of his best mates, so I think he was pretty happy with that."

Leading by just seven points at quarter-time, GWS powered away in the second term with six goals to one.

But the Giants failed to finish with the percentage-booster they threatened to unleash, winning the second half by just 11 points.

The Giants' dominance started in the middle, led by a powerhouse performance from Tom Green (30 possessions, 16 clearances).

Bombers captain Zach Merrett (29 disposals) typically worked hard, but the likes of Green and Finn Callaghan did it easy for the Giants.

The only concern from a fifth straight GWS win will be potential match review officer trouble for Kieren Briggs.

The Giants ruckman laid a fearsome tackle on Sam Durham in the third quarter that left the Bombers midfielder dazed.

Working in Briggs' favour will be that Durham passed the concussion test and came back on to the ground.

After losing to Richmond last week in what coach Brad Scott called a "terrible game", Essendon's poor kicking at goal again haunted them.

The Bombers started this match with 0.8, meaning they had kicked 1.21 in almost five quarters, including the Tigers game.

But debutant Liam McMahon, who was drafted by Collingwood back in 2020, was mobbed by teammates after he slotted Essendon's first goal of the game late in the second term.

He also added the Bombers' second goal in an encouraging performance from the 23-year-old forward.

Essendon will again be on the prime-time stage next Friday night when they face the Western Bulldogs, who smashed them by 91 points earlier in the season.

"We don't really want to dwell on the challenges or the negatives, we actually want to rise to the challenge," Bombers coach Brad Scott said.

"We want to be a no-excuse football club.

"We would like to have better availability, but we field 23 fit players every week, and we give opportunity to guys who deserve it."

The crowd of 20,347 against the Giants was Essendon's third lowest at home since 1997, and worst since the 2016 season when their list was decimated because of the supplements saga.