Demons' May in strife as Blues release pressure valve

Melbourne star Steven May is at the mercy of the match review officer after leaving Francis Evans bloodied and concussed in a huge collision during the Demons' eight-point loss to Carlton.

Patrick Cripps led from the front and unsung forward Ashton Moir kicked four goals in the Blues' 12.6 (78) to 10.10 (70) victory at the MCG on Saturday night.

It ended Carlton's four-match losing streak, improving their win-loss record to 7-11 for the season, and eased pressure on embattled coach Michael Voss.

But the biggest talking point out of the scrappy affair between two sides that won't play finals was two-time All-Australian defender May's third-quarter clash with Evans.

The two players attacked a loose ball from opposite directions and Evans arrived a fraction of a second earlier, taking possession before May clipped him high.

Trent Rivers and Christian Salem of the Demons compete with Tom De Koning of the Blues

There did not appear to be any malice in the incident, though May's shoulder made contact with Evans' face and the Carlton forward was soon substituted out with concussion.

The Blues were waiting on further assessment to determine whether Evans suffered any more damage.

May, who had treatment on his sore right shoulder, faces the prospect of being suspended for several weeks over the incident.

Scores were tied when the collision occurred midway through the third term after Kysaiah Pickett had sparked Melbourne, who trailed by 19 points at half-time, back to life.

Moir converted the free-kick awarded to Evans for May's high contact, and Flynn Young's first AFL goal helped the Blues to a 10-point lead at the final change.

Bayley Fritsch got the Demons back within a kick with the first major of the final term, and the tight contest wasn't over until well after Charlie Curnow's long bomb gave Carlton breathing space with less than three minutes to play.

Blues spearhead Curnow ended his four-week goal drought with three majors, finishing with 15 disposals and eight marks opposed to May.

Cripps had 29 disposals and eight clearances for Carlton, and was at the centre of a half-time melee after a confrontation with rival skipper Max Gawn.

Pickett was outstanding for Melbourne with two first-quarter goals and a pair of brilliant snaps - one from each pocket - in the third term.

He finished with five goals from 23 touches, while Demons midfielder Clayton Oliver had 26 disposals and seven clearances in his 200th AFL game.