Expert tips, best tips for Round 20 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 20 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

In what certainly looks like rivalry round, there are plenty of clashes to look forward to this weekend. The picks of the bunch include the Sydney Derby between GWS and Sydney, the Q-Clash between the Suns and the Lions, and Ken Hinkley's final Showdown on Saturday night.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 114

Certainty and why: I'll give you two of them this week. There's no chance Fremantle or Collingwood lose this weekend.

Upset and why: The Saints may be sitting in the bottom four, but at Marvel Stadium they can spring a surprise. And hey, the Dees are no world beaters!

Tips for the week:

Hawthorn vs. Carlton

Essendon vs. Western Bulldogs

GWS vs. Sydney

Gold Coast vs. Brisbane

Fremantle vs. West Coast

North Melbourne vs. Geelong

Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide

Richmond vs. Collingwood

St Kilda vs. Melbourne

Matt Walsh

Season total: 107

Certainty and why: Collingwood simply can't lose to Richmond if they want to finish top 2.

Upset and why: Port. Last Hinkley Showdown. Do it for Kenny.

Tips for the week:

Hawthorn vs. Carlton

Essendon vs. Western Bulldogs

GWS vs. Sydney

Gold Coast vs. Brisbane

Fremantle vs. West Coast

North Melbourne vs. Geelong

Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide

Richmond vs. Collingwood

St Kilda vs. Melbourne

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 114

Certainty and why: Lock in the Pies and the Dockers.

Upset and why: I think the Saints trouble teams more than their recent results suggest, and think they're a pretty good chance, at Marvel, to topple the Dees.

Tips for the week:

Hawthorn vs. Carlton

Essendon vs. Western Bulldogs

GWS vs. Sydney

Gold Coast vs. Brisbane

Fremantle vs. West Coast

North Melbourne vs. Geelong

Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide

Richmond vs. Collingwood

St Kilda vs. Melbourne

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 112

Certainty and why: Hawthorn. The Blues just haven't been able to score the last two times they have played the Hawks, and it should play out the same this week.

Upset and why: Sydney. Whether they get there or not, the Swans will shape the finals, starting with games like this one.

Tips for the week:

Hawthorn vs. Carlton

Essendon vs. Western Bulldogs

GWS vs. Sydney

Gold Coast vs. Brisbane

Fremantle vs. West Coast

North Melbourne vs. Geelong

Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide

Richmond vs. Collingwood

St Kilda vs. Melbourne