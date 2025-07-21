        <
        >

          Expert tips, best tips for Round 20 of the AFL

          play
          Where should the AFL's 20th license go? (2:57)

          Is the NT the right spot for a new AFL team, or does a third club in SA or WA make more sense? The Red Time crew weighs it up, before a left-field idea gets thrown into the chat. (2:57)

          • ESPN
          Jul 21, 2025, 08:31 PM

          Who should you be tipping in Round 20 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

          In what certainly looks like rivalry round, there are plenty of clashes to look forward to this weekend. The picks of the bunch include the Sydney Derby between GWS and Sydney, the Q-Clash between the Suns and the Lions, and Ken Hinkley's final Showdown on Saturday night.

          Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

          EXPERT TIPS:

          Jake Michaels

          Season total: 114

          Certainty and why: I'll give you two of them this week. There's no chance Fremantle or Collingwood lose this weekend.

          Upset and why: The Saints may be sitting in the bottom four, but at Marvel Stadium they can spring a surprise. And hey, the Dees are no world beaters!

          Tips for the week:

          Hawthorn vs. Carlton
          Essendon vs. Western Bulldogs
          GWS vs. Sydney
          Gold Coast vs. Brisbane
          Fremantle vs. West Coast
          North Melbourne vs. Geelong
          Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide
          Richmond vs. Collingwood
          St Kilda vs. Melbourne

          Matt Walsh

          Season total: 107

          Certainty and why: Collingwood simply can't lose to Richmond if they want to finish top 2.

          Upset and why: Port. Last Hinkley Showdown. Do it for Kenny.

          Tips for the week:

          Hawthorn vs. Carlton
          Essendon vs. Western Bulldogs
          GWS vs. Sydney
          Gold Coast vs. Brisbane
          Fremantle vs. West Coast
          North Melbourne vs. Geelong
          Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide
          Richmond vs. Collingwood
          St Kilda vs. Melbourne

          Jarryd Barca

          Season total: 114

          Certainty and why: Lock in the Pies and the Dockers.

          Upset and why: I think the Saints trouble teams more than their recent results suggest, and think they're a pretty good chance, at Marvel, to topple the Dees.

          Tips for the week:

          Hawthorn vs. Carlton
          Essendon vs. Western Bulldogs
          GWS vs. Sydney
          Gold Coast vs. Brisbane
          Fremantle vs. West Coast
          North Melbourne vs. Geelong
          Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide
          Richmond vs. Collingwood
          St Kilda vs. Melbourne

          Christian Joly (Champion Data)

          Season total: 112

          Certainty and why: Hawthorn. The Blues just haven't been able to score the last two times they have played the Hawks, and it should play out the same this week.

          Upset and why: Sydney. Whether they get there or not, the Swans will shape the finals, starting with games like this one.

          Tips for the week:

          Hawthorn vs. Carlton
          Essendon vs. Western Bulldogs
          GWS vs. Sydney
          Gold Coast vs. Brisbane
          Fremantle vs. West Coast
          North Melbourne vs. Geelong
          Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide
          Richmond vs. Collingwood
          St Kilda vs. Melbourne