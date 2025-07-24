The Red Time crew discusses whether the AFL is ready to follow the NRL's lead and allow players to announce moves during the season. (2:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Many people argue that South Australia's "Showdown" between the Crows and Power is the AFL's best rivalry, and it's hard not to agree.

It's certainly the tightest these days, too, with the overall scoreline the narrowest of margins (29-28) in Adelaide's favour after 29 seasons of the two bitter rivals throwing the kitchen sink at each other.

That evenness has made Showdown clashes notoriously hard to predict, too, results regularly going contrary to current form or ladder position. Which on this occasion, as the Crows and Power prepare to duke it out for a 58th time on Saturday evening, might have Adelaide feeling particularly nervous.

Unlike recent seasons, it's Adelaide now playing the top dog role, the Crows looking increasingly likely to shore up a top four spot and with it, a serious chance indeed of going all the way to a premiership.

Port Adelaide reverts, meanwhile, to the "spoiler" role. And it's one you sense the Power could relish, having pushed Adelaide to within five points in their first clash this season in Round 9, and having beaten Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney among their eight wins.

It's also, of course, the last time Ken Hinkley, in his 13th season in charge of Port, will coach against the Crows, making it one of the more significant Showdowns we've seen.

How dearly the Power would love to put the skids under Adelaide's superb renaissance in 2025 this late in the piece.

Ken Hinkley has been part of some epic Showdowns in his time as Power coach. Mark Brake/Getty Images

The Crows' flag odds would tighten considerably if they could finish top two with the prospect of two home finals en route to the MCG on grand final day. And just half-a-game behind Brisbane and a game behind ladder leader Collingwood with a superior percentage to both, they are a massive chance of doing just that. But a shock loss to their arch rival could also be the nail in the coffin of those hopes.

Like the overall Showdown scoreline, Hinkley's record in these games is near enough to 50-50 with 11 wins and 13 losses from 24 games. None of them during Hinkley's time have been a final (there's only been one at all), but there's been no shortage of drama nor incident in the catalogue.

Like both games in 2018, the first won, then seemingly lost then won again by Port Adelaide in the last 20 seconds thanks to a goal on the run from Steven Motlop. The return clash that year went the other way after a snap from Adelaide's Josh Jenkins was declared then video reviewed to be a game-winning goal despite Jenkins later conceding his snap had hit the post.

The drama came right from Hinkley's first season as Port coach in 2013. His first Showdown saw the Power, who'd finished a dismal 14th in 2012, upset the Crows, coming off a preliminary final, by nine points

They'd do the double that first season, too, the return bout, the last Showdown ever played at Football Park, a bona fide classic in which Port Adelaide, trailing by eight points with less than two minutes left on the clock, somehow got over the line.

First, Angus Monfries kicked one of the unlikeliest goals of all time, a huge off-break landing between the goal and point posts before bouncing through at virtual right angles. Then teenage star Chad Wingard time took a big mark and kicked his fifth goal to pinch the win.

Even the most recent meeting in May swung this way and that, Port Adelaide in charge either side of half-time before the Crows took control, some Izak Rankine brilliance giving them a 22-point lead midway through the final term.

The Power, though, had a final surge left in the tank, Port perhaps unlucky not to get over the line in the finish, with a wayward burst of 2.6 reducing the gap to under a goal, Crows' defender Mark Keane taking a gutsy game-saving mark in the final minute.

Adelaide has got better again since that meeting, with seven wins from its last nine games, and the two defeats by just 10 points to Collingwood at the MCG and three points to Hawthorn at the always-difficult-to-negotiate UTAS Stadium in Launceston.

But Port, whilst not getting the wins it needed to remain some sort of chance of a fifth finals series in the past six seasons, has also been playing generally solid football now for the past couple of months, winning four games from seven and staying in the contest until late in defeats against last year's grand finalists Sydney and Brisbane.

It gets a selection boost, too, with skipper Connor Rozee set to return from a hand injury against the Crows.

Even Ken Hinkley's fiercest critics, and boy there have been plenty of those over the years for a near 300-game coach with a winning percentage of more than 59, would acknowledge that one of his best attributes as a coach has been his capacity to get his players up with an appeal to emotion.

And if the connection Port players consistently claim they have with their coach is to be taken at face value, there won't be many bigger occasions than not just a game, not even just any old Showdown, but the last over which Hinkley will have control.

Yes, Adelaide should win. But when a Showdown looms, should and will can be very different concepts indeed.

You can read more of Rohan Connolly's work at FOOTYOLOGY.