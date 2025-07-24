Many people, including the AFL's new footy boss, believe quarters are dragging on too long, but Red Time's Mason Cox and Jarryd Barca aren't convinced. (2:43)

He wears fluoro, a cap, and a beaming smile, and might be the one thing fans of all 18 AFL clubs can agree on.

As true as the Sherrin sailing through the big sticks, its unanimous: David Rodan, the grinning goal umpire, is one of the most loved figures in football.

He brings joy to his job and the game and on Friday, when Essendon hosts the Western Bulldogs, the 41-year-old reaches a milestone he never dreamed of -- 300 games as a player and now official.

It's an almighty tale for Fijian-born Rodan who was drafted by Richmond in 2001 and went on to represent Port Adelaide then Melbourne in a 185-game career which spanned from 2002 until 2013.

David Rodan in action as a goal umpire in 2024. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

It was after a fourth knee reconstruction, and while working in a multicultural/diversity engagement role at the AFL, that he decided to pursue umpiring, debuting in 2017.

For 114 games, he's been signalling scores with accuracy, craft, a smile on his dial, and has become a respected culture figure.

"I didn't even know it was coming up until last week and I've been getting messages from ex-teammates, people in the football industry, and even random faces crossing the street. There's been a lot of love," Rodan told ESPN.

"Born overseas then coming to Australia, it's a game I learned to love and to have spent most of my career working in the AFL has been pretty special.

"It's crazy that a simple, little smile can have an effect. I feel like it gets mentioned 20-30 times a day with random people. Even those from who don't really know the game but ask 'are you that smiling umpire'?

"It's all very positive but crazy it gets as much attention as it does."

So, what makes Rodan, who kicked 131 majors himself, beam?

"The goals," he said. "When they go through it's pretty cool to see and hear 60, 70, 80,000 fans react to that single action.

"As a player, you're not near the fence a whole lot and I played mostly in the midfield but as a goal umpire not only are you on the fence you're right in front of the cheer squad -- the most passionate people in the ground. You hear all that passion and I've got to know all 18 cheersquads and they're very nice to me, all 18.

"I do love this interesting craft of goal umpiring, the challenge of getting it right. A lot of people don't understand how hard umpiring is whether that's boundary, field or goal. To do it and be good at your job is what I enjoy trying to do. I hope the fans can understand it's a hard job and the umpires are trying their best."

He's established a good rapport with the players and has officiated games featuring former teammates such as Port's Travis Boak, Melbourne skipper Max Gawn and midfielder Jack Viney.

That trademark smile suffices when there's no time for small talk.

"When there's a set shot, they all come to the goal line and want to have a chat and they're all very nice but I've sort of got to tell them 'I can't really talk right now, we'll catch up later'.

"And there's always hellos and banter out there with players from across the league which is nice as well."

Between them, Scott Pendlebury and David Rodan have played and umpired more than 700 games of AFL football. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Whether it was finding the Sherrin, cha-cha-ing his way to win Dancing With The Stars, then returning as an All-Star and now playing a crucial role in the game, Rodan's passion spills into all he does.

"We're immersed in doing our job, but I do try to enjoy the moment as well. Nick Daicos has kicked a few nice goals in recent years with the MCG going wild, Jeremy Cameron, there's a lot of special players out there kicking some great goals," he said.

"There's a job to do but you can enjoy those moments too and I definitely do."

Umpiring is a part-time gig and Monday to Friday, Rodan works in commercial construction, safety always front of mind when it comes to looking after his goal-signalling hands.

Training is two nights a week at Mavel Stadium.

"We do a lot of short sprints, quick steps and being able to get wide for when the ball's going to go near the point post and out on the full. We've got to go from 0 to 100 pretty quickly," Rodan explained.

"A lot of fast feet reaction and positional stuff with all different goals that are dropping, going high so there's a lot of practice around getting in the right spots and practicing all these different scenarios we get in games."

As a well-known former player, he's flying the flag for the 21,000 umpires who officiated the game at community level, a new high in 2024.

Numbers at the grassroots have increased 38% over the last three years with a huge 71% jump in the number of women and girls officiating.

"I'm the first player to come through the goals pathway but I'd love to see more come through the umpiring ranks," Rodan said.

"I think it's definitely achievable and the skillset you have as a player can crossover, and I rely on that a lot. A lot of it is reading ball flight and being able to read the ball.

"I'd encourage not just the former elite players to get involved but at community level we have everyone from 14 years of age, to 70 years of age umpiring at local level right across Australia.

"They're keeping active, getting a little bit of pocket money and it's a great way to get, or stay, involved with the game."

Remarkably, Rodan has never officiated a final and harbours ambitions of umpiring an AFL grand final.

As a player, he reached footy's biggest day once -- with the Power in 2007 against an all-conquering Geelong.

"It's definitely something I want to do but I've got to earn it," he said of a finals nod.

A popular and deserved appointment, the footy world would agree.