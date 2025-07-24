The Red Time crew discusses whether the AFL is ready to follow the NRL's lead and allow players to announce moves during the season. (2:25)

There's long been rumours of a rift, but Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says it would have been great to acknowledge Chris Grant's contribution to the club at Monday night's gala celebration.

The Bulldogs named their five greatest players at Monday's gala, with Ted Whitten coming in at No. 1, ahead of current captain Marcus Bontempelli, Grant, Gary Dempsey and Doug Hawkins.

Grant was a notable absentee from the celebrations, with the Bulldogs great still reportedly feeling wounded from his sudden exit from the club eight months ago.

The 52-year-old, who played 341 games for the Bulldogs, was in the director of football role before leaving abruptly in November last year following a reported falling out with Beveridge.

It ended Grant's 30-year association with the Bulldogs.

Grant has remained silent about the issue that resulted in him leaving, with the club great keen to avoid adding fuel to the fire.

Beveridge addressed Grant's absence from the gala when questioned about it during his weekly press conference on Thursday.

"It would have been great to have Chris there, for him, especially when you consider the impact he's had on our football club," Beveridge said.

"Even in the struggling times when the club wasn't financial and our survival was questioned, Granty was a critical figure on the playing field and through that journey to show his loyalty.

"So it would have been great to have been able to acknowledge Chris as part of that recognised 25, but unfortunately he wasn't there.

"It didn't diminish the celebration, we celebrated everyone that was there."