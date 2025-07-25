Dogs twin towers bully Essendon for second time in 2025

Open Extended Reactions

Aaron Naughton and Sam Darcy have combined for 13 goals in the Western Bulldogs' 93-point rout of hapless Essendon.

In a fizzer of a Friday night fixture, the Bulldogs' twin towers were unstoppable in the 22.11 (143) to 7.8 (50) destruction of the Bombers.

Back-in-form Naughton booted a career-high seven goals, while Darcy finished with a season-best six majors in an imposing performance.

Superstar captain Marcus Bontempelli, who was earlier in the week named the second-best Bulldog of all-time, was typically dominant with 35 possessions and two goals.

Aaron Naughton of the Bulldogs is congratulated by Caleb Poulter Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of their last premiership, Essendon were treated with disdain, similar to how the all-conquering Bombers bullied opponents during the 2000 season.

The only concern for the Bulldogs was star midfielder Tom Liberatore appearing to have his foot stomped on during the third quarter.

Liberatore was subbed out soon after, but the Dogs insisted it was a tactical move to bring Laitham Vandermeer into the game.

As Essendon slumped to an eighth-straight defeat, injury-prone defender Jordan Ridley was subbed out of the game midway through the second quarter due to what the club described as "hamstring tightness".

The Bombers have used 13 debutants this season - the equal most of any team in the AFL era - as injuries have ruined any hope they had this year.

Ridley, who previously won their best-and-fairest, has been restricted to just 10 games this season due to repeated soft-tissue injuries.

Essendon have 10 first-choice players currently unavailable, leading the Bombers to part ways with their high performance boss at the end of the season.

After belting Essendon by 91 points earlier in the season, the Bulldogs were always shaping up for another percentage-boosting result.

They steamrolled the inexperienced Bombers, continuing their trend of dominating bottom-10 opponents.

But this victory - momentarily putting them back into the top-eight - does little to change the perception of the Bulldogs (11-8) as flat-track bullies.

The Dogs fell short against Adelaide and the Brisbane Lions before this match, taking their record against top-eight teams to 1-8.

As he was last week against GWS, Liam McMahon was again Essendon's shining light up forward, kicking their only two goals of the first half.