Brownlow boost for Daicos as Magpies outclass Tigers

Brownlow Medal favourite Nick Daicos put on a clinic as AFL ladder leaders Collingwood ended a two-match losing skid with a hard-fought 36-point win over Richmond.

Daicos shone in the wet conditions and was clearly the best player on the ground in the Magpies' 13.15 (93) to 8.9 (57) victory at the MCG on Sunday.

It ensured Collingwood (15-4) finished an 11th consecutive week on top of the ladder, ahead of a huge clash with third-placed Brisbane next round.

Daicos undoubtedly claimed another three Brownlow votes against the Tigers as he tallied 42 disposals, three goals and 14 score involvements.

Tom Mitchell (29 disposals), Josh Daicos (30) and Ned Long (23, six clearances) were also busy, and Tim Membrey (two) was one of four multiple goal-kickers on return after a week off.

Richmond slumped to a 5-14 record, but the rebuilding side was far from disgraced, taking the fight to their opponents despite a gulf in class.

Nick Daicos was a class above in the wet. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Tim Taranto (calf) was a late withdrawal, leaving Jacob Hopper (33 disposals) and Tyler Sonsie (28) to win the bulk of the Tigers' ball in the middle.

Steely Green kicked two goals on his return, including an audacious effort from the boundary line, and Taj Hotton also kicked two in his third senior game.

Richmond showed plenty of pluck and were within two points midway through the second term when Green converted a free-kick.

But the Pies kicked the next three goals without reply before halftime, opening up a 7.6 to 4.4 lead by the main break.

Daicos was a class above every other player in wet conditions, tallying 22 touches, two goals and seven score involvements to that point.

Green and Noah Balta kicked the opening two goals of the second half for Richmond, while Collingwood lost Lachie Sullivan to a knee injury.

But the Pies again accelerated, with Daicos's brilliant left-foot goal one of five in a row that pushed the margin out to a game-high 41 points before three-quarter time.

They were never challenged from there, winning as expected after successive defeats by single-figure margins against Gold Coast and Fremantle.