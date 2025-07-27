Saints storm home in crazy finish against Demons

Open Extended Reactions

St Kilda have pulled off the greatest three-quarter-time comeback in VFL/AFL history, storming home from 46 points down to stun Melbourne in a crazy finish at Marvel Stadium.

Off-contract star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was the hero, slotting two goals in a frantic climax to pinch a miracle six-point victory.

The Saints slotted nine unanswered goals in the final term to win 15.6 (96) to Melbourne's 13.12 (90).

It pips the previous the best last quarter revival, when the Brisbane Bears came from 45 points down at the final break to beat Hawthorn in 1995.

Wanganeen-Milera calmly slotted his third goal after flying for a soaring mark with less than 20 seconds remaining.

That levelled the scores, before a 6-6-6 penalty in the middle was paid against the Demons, to the confusion of all players.

The Saints celebrate after Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera of the Saints kicked a goal Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Saints ruck Rowan Marshall was able to perfectly pick out Wanganeen-Milera running inside 50 to take a mark just before the siren sounded.

Any score would have given the Saints victory, but Wanganeen-Milera went back and kicked his fourth, to a raucous reaction from the crowd.

St Kilda are desperate to keep Wanganeen-Milera as he entertains large offers from both South Australian clubs.

This performance, one of the best individual efforts of the season, will only lift his value even further.

Melbourne forward Bayley Fritsch broke the game open with three first-quarter goals, giving his side a 25-point buffer.

The Demons, inspired by tackling machine Jack Viney (16 tackles) extended their lead during every quarter to cruise into three-quarter-time seemingly on their way to a seventh-straight win.

Instead, their capitulation ended a six-game losing run for the Saints, with their last victory also against Melbourne in June when they pipped the inaccurate Demons in Alice Springs.

Melbourne superstar Kysaiah Pickett received heavy attention from St Kilda tagger Marcus Windhager.

Pickett didn't dominate as he often has this season, but still had big moments, including a heavy tackle on Windhager that left the Saint sore and sorry.

St Kilda received a boost when they swung high-flying young gun Alix Tauru from defence to the forward line late in the second term.

The move immediately worked as Tauru took a contested mark, before going back to slot the first goal of what shapes as a promising career.

St Kilda youngster Lance Collard hurt his foot in the first quarter, tried to play on, but was then subbed out in the second term for Hugh Boxshall and ended the match on crutches.

Melbourne defender Jake Bowey could be in some trouble with the match review officer after a potential dangerous tackle on St Kilda forward Jack Higgins just before halftime.