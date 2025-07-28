Expert tips, best tips for Round 21 of the AFL

On the ESPN Footy Podcast, Matt Walsh believes that St Kilda should do everything in their power to sign Nasiah Waganeen-Milera to a long term deal. (3:42)

Who should you be tipping in Round 21 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

It's another massive round of footy with several key matchups as the finals race heats up. On Thursday night, the Western Bulldogs host GWS who will be without injured duo Josh Kelly and Jack Buckley, as well as captain Toby Greene due to suspension. On Friday, Adelaide and Hawthorn face off at the Adelaide Oval, before Collingwood welcomes Brisbane to the MCG in a Saturday night blockbuster.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 122

Certainty and why: The Suns just torched the Lions. They're not losing to the Tigers at home.

Upset and why: There's a few potential upsets this week, but unless you're chasing in your competition, I'd be sticking with the favs!

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. GWS

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Melbourne vs. West Coast

Gold Coast vs. Richmond

Sydney vs. Essendon

Collingwood vs. Brisbane

St Kilda vs. North Melbourne

Geelong vs. Port Adelaide

Fremantle vs. Carlton

Matt Walsh

Season total: 113

Certainty and why: Cats are firming for a top 2 finish and won't slip up against Port.

Upset and why: Couple of options here - Giants over the Dogs, and the Blues just love to beat the Dockers. But I won't tip them...

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. GWS

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Melbourne vs. West Coast

Gold Coast vs. Richmond

Sydney vs. Essendon

Collingwood vs. Brisbane

St Kilda vs. North Melbourne

Geelong vs. Port Adelaide

Fremantle vs. Carlton

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 122

Certainty and why: There is simply no way Geelong is losing to Port Adelaide.

Upset and why: Despite the outs, which absolutely do hurt them, I still think the Giants have enough depth and weapons across the field to get the job done.

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. GWS

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Melbourne vs. West Coast

Gold Coast vs. Richmond

Sydney vs. Essendon

Collingwood vs. Brisbane

St Kilda vs. North Melbourne

Geelong vs. Port Adelaide

Fremantle vs. Carlton

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 119

Certainty and why: Saints will be full of confidence coming off the highest of highs, playing against a team who have hit rock bottom.

Upset and why: The Bulldogs' struggles against the good teams is real. GWS forwards may cause some headaches.

Tips for the week:

Western Bulldogs vs. GWS

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Melbourne vs. West Coast

Gold Coast vs. Richmond

Sydney vs. Essendon

Collingwood vs. Brisbane

St Kilda vs. North Melbourne

Geelong vs. Port Adelaide

Fremantle vs. Carlton