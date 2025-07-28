Expert tips, best tips for Round 21 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 21 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!
It's another massive round of footy with several key matchups as the finals race heats up. On Thursday night, the Western Bulldogs host GWS who will be without injured duo Josh Kelly and Jack Buckley, as well as captain Toby Greene due to suspension. On Friday, Adelaide and Hawthorn face off at the Adelaide Oval, before Collingwood welcomes Brisbane to the MCG in a Saturday night blockbuster.
Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.
EXPERT TIPS:
Jake Michaels
Season total: 122
Certainty and why: The Suns just torched the Lions. They're not losing to the Tigers at home.
Upset and why: There's a few potential upsets this week, but unless you're chasing in your competition, I'd be sticking with the favs!
Western Bulldogs vs. GWS
Adelaide vs. Hawthorn
Melbourne vs. West Coast
Gold Coast vs. Richmond
Sydney vs. Essendon
Collingwood vs. Brisbane
St Kilda vs. North Melbourne
Geelong vs. Port Adelaide
Fremantle vs. Carlton
Matt Walsh
Season total: 113
Certainty and why: Cats are firming for a top 2 finish and won't slip up against Port.
Upset and why: Couple of options here - Giants over the Dogs, and the Blues just love to beat the Dockers. But I won't tip them...
Western Bulldogs vs. GWS
Adelaide vs. Hawthorn
Melbourne vs. West Coast
Gold Coast vs. Richmond
Sydney vs. Essendon
Collingwood vs. Brisbane
St Kilda vs. North Melbourne
Geelong vs. Port Adelaide
Fremantle vs. Carlton
Jarryd Barca
Season total: 122
Certainty and why: There is simply no way Geelong is losing to Port Adelaide.
Upset and why: Despite the outs, which absolutely do hurt them, I still think the Giants have enough depth and weapons across the field to get the job done.
Western Bulldogs vs. GWS
Adelaide vs. Hawthorn
Melbourne vs. West Coast
Gold Coast vs. Richmond
Sydney vs. Essendon
Collingwood vs. Brisbane
St Kilda vs. North Melbourne
Geelong vs. Port Adelaide
Fremantle vs. Carlton
Christian Joly (Champion Data)
Season total: 119
Certainty and why: Saints will be full of confidence coming off the highest of highs, playing against a team who have hit rock bottom.
Upset and why: The Bulldogs' struggles against the good teams is real. GWS forwards may cause some headaches.
Western Bulldogs vs. GWS
Adelaide vs. Hawthorn
Melbourne vs. West Coast
Gold Coast vs. Richmond
Sydney vs. Essendon
Collingwood vs. Brisbane
St Kilda vs. North Melbourne
Geelong vs. Port Adelaide
Fremantle vs. Carlton