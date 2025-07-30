On the Footyology podcast, Rohan Connolly and Rodney Eade debate the Demons' coaching future, weighing up sticking with embattled Simon Goodwin with looking at a new coach, either proven or unproven. (1:52)

Essendon coach Brad Scott has played down rumours linking Sam Draper with a move to Brisbane, but concedes there are doubts whether the unrestricted free agent will stay.

The Lions are expected to snare both Draper and West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen in what is set to be a bumper free agency period for the defending premiers.

Draper is an unrestricted free agent, meaning Essendon have no power in halting a move away.

Allen is a restricted free agent, but with West Coast set to receive pick No.2 as compensation for losing him, it is highly unlikely they will match Brisbane's bid.

Sam Draper injured his Achilles in Round 6 against West Coast. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Essendon (6-12) have endured a season from hell, with a raft of injuries forcing them to field a record-equalling 13 debutants this year.

Draper is among the walking wounded at the Bombers, with the star ruckman ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in round six.

The 26-year-old South Australian was also reportedly weighing up a switch to Adelaide, but that appears unlikely after the Crows re-signed ruckman Reilly O'Brien for a further three years.

It leaves Brisbane in the box seat to land Draper - not that Scott has heard much about it.

"That's news to me, and I'd like to think that I would know before most," Scott said on Wednesday.

"We're in constant dialogue. I've been really clear all year about supporting Drapes in terms of his decision-making process.

"He's got a big call to make. He loves Essendon and loves the opportunity he got here."