Lions roar back in style against flat Magpies

The Brisbane Lions have responded from a QClash debacle to knock off Collingwood by 27 points in a potential grand final preview in front of 82,326 fans.

After suffering a 66-point belting by Gold Coast last Saturday, the reigning premiers roared back to defeat the Magpies at the MCG for the first time since 2014.

Leading by 19 points at three-quarter time, Brisbane had to overcome some nerves in the final term to win 14.8 (92) to 10.5 (65) in front of the biggest home-and-away for a non-Victorian team.

Emerging forward Logan Morris bagged a career-best six goals in a commanding display - the first Lions player to kick that many majors in a MCG game since Jonathan Brown in 2004.

Morris had terrific support from young ruck-forward Henry Smith, who slotted three first-half goals in his first game for 2025.

Smith came in to replace sore Oscar McInerney, who continues to struggle with a debilitating back injury.