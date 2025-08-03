Open Extended Reactions

Richmond ruckman Toby Nankervis has avoided sanction for an incident in which he clattered into an umpire following a wayward centre bounce.

The AFL has clamped down on umpire contact this year, even introducing a policy in which players can now be suspended if they have four or more such incidents in the space of two years.

Intrigue surrounded the question of whether Nankervis would be punished for his umpire collision from Saturday's 84-point loss to Gold Coast.

Toby Nankervis in action against the Suns. Photo by Matt Roberts/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Nankervis bundled over the umpire while trying to move towards a skewed centre bounce.

As the umpire hit the ground, Gold Coast ruckman Jarrod Witts fell on top of him.

Match review officer Michael Christian found Nankervis had no case to answer.

West Coast recruit Liam Baker can accept a $2000 fine for a rough conduct charge involving Melbourne ruckman Max Gawn.

Melbourne defender Christian Salem and Brisbane star Lachie Neale were handed $1000 fines for tripping offences.