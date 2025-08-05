Expert tips, best tips for Round 22 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 22 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!
It's another massive round of footy with several key matchups as the finals race heats up. On Thursday night, the Hawks and Magpies have plenty to play for in what's set to be a cracker at the MCG. Brisbane host the Swans in what could be a banana peel game on Saturday, before the Suns and Dockers look to avoid upsets against the Blues and Power respectively.
On Sunday, the Giants will seek a bounce-back win against North, while Adelaide could extend their lead atop the AFL ladder with a game against West Coast.
Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.
EXPERT TIPS:
Jake Michaels
Season total: 130
Certainty and why: Even away from home, the Crows should be unbackable favourites against the Eagles.
Upset and why: I was very tempted to go the Hawks on Thursday night, but I just don't think I'm brave enough.
Tips for the week:
Hawthorn vs. Collingwood
Geelong vs. Essendon
Richmond vs. St Kilda
Brisbane vs. Sydney
Carlton vs. Gold Coast
Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle
GWS vs. North Melbourne
Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs
West Coast vs. Adelaide
Matt Walsh
Season total: 121
Certainty and why: Cats are on a tear - don't expect them to lose to Essendon.
Upset and why: Port have ended Freo's finals chances before... I'm not saying they will, but they can.
Tips for the week:
Hawthorn vs. Collingwood
Geelong vs. Essendon
Richmond vs. St Kilda
Brisbane vs. Sydney
Carlton vs. Gold Coast
Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle
GWS vs. North Melbourne
Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs
West Coast vs. Adelaide
Jarryd Barca
Season total: 129
Certainty and why: Another percentage booster for the Cats... the question isn't if, it's by how much.
Upset and why: With their season on the line and the out-of-form Pies on a five-day break, I wouldn't be surprised if the Hawks get this done.
Tips for the week:
Hawthorn vs. Collingwood
Geelong vs. Essendon
Richmond vs. St Kilda
Brisbane vs. Sydney
Carlton vs. Gold Coast
Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle
GWS vs. North Melbourne
Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs
West Coast vs. Adelaide
Christian Joly (Champion Data)
Season total: 127
Certainty and why: The Cats will win the rest of their H&A games a half-strength Bombers won't get close to them at GMHBA Stadium
Upset and why: No upset tips for me this week, but despite their poor form across the last fortnight, I could still make a case for the Power over the Dockers, especially with the game being played at Adelaide Oval.
Tips for the week:
Hawthorn vs. Collingwood
Geelong vs. Essendon
Richmond vs. St Kilda
Brisbane vs. Sydney
Carlton vs. Gold Coast
Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle
GWS vs. North Melbourne
Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs
West Coast vs. Adelaide