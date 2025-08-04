Open Extended Reactions

GWS great Callan Ward has called time on his storied AFL career.

The 35-year-old confirmed his retirement on Monday, two months after an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee ended his bid for a maiden premiership with the Giants.

Ward was in tears when he suffered the injury in the first quarter of their round-12 clash against Richmond.

But the much-loved Giants veteran refused to be ruled out of the game entirely.

Callan Ward injured his ACL in the Round 12 clash against Richmond. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

In his 327th and final game, Ward added to his legend and delivered a three-quarter time address on crutches that sparked a three-point win over the Tigers.

It was a similar injury to his left knee that had robbed him of the chance to play in the Giants' only grand final so far, the 2019 loss to Richmond.

Ward had put his retirement plans on hold to play one more season in a last attempt to be a part of the Giants' first premiership.

Choosing to play an 18th season came with a huge sacrifice, with Ward living apart from his wife Ruby and their three children in Melbourne.

In the time since rupturing his ACL, the tough inside midfielder has continued to split his time between the club and his family as the Giants look to go all the way this season.

Ward ends his career as the club's all-time games record-holder, having played 267 games since their inaugural 2012 season.

Drafted with pick No.19 in 2007, the Yarraville local made his debut for childhood club Western Bulldogs the following year and played 60 games before moving interstate.

Ward sits in the Giants' history books listed under many "firsts'': he was their first goalkicker, their first club champion and their first co-captain alongside Phil Davis.

He is also a two-time winner of the Brett Kirk Medal and a recipient of the AFLPA's Robert Rose Medal.