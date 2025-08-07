Howe's Pies return cut short after sickening collision

Mason Cox believes former teammate Jack Ginnivan was unfairly targeted by a reporter after his 'bird' gesture against the Crows. (2:19)

Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe's AFL return has lasted less than two minutes after he was knocked out in a sickening collision with Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe.

The two players crashed into each other as they attacked a loose ball during the opening stages of Friday night's contest at the MCG.

Howe got to the bouncing ball a fraction of a second earlier than his opponent and took possession before he was cannoned into by Newcombe.

Jeremy Howe receives medical attention after a collision with Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Play was held up for several minutes as medical staff assessed Howe and eventually took him off on a stretcher.

Newcombe was also groggy after the incident and was sent to the Hawks' changeroom for further assessment.

Howe was making his first appearance since round 18, after overcoming a hamstring injury.

The 35-year-old was immediately replaced by substitute Ned Long.