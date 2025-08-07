Howe's Pies return cut short after sickening collision

Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe's AFL return has lasted less than two minutes after he was knocked out in a sickening collision with Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe.
The two players crashed into each other as they attacked a loose ball during the opening stages of Friday night's contest at the MCG.
Howe got to the bouncing ball a fraction of a second earlier than his opponent and took possession before he was cannoned into by Newcombe.
Play was held up for several minutes as medical staff assessed Howe and eventually took him off on a stretcher.
Newcombe was also groggy after the incident and was sent to the Hawks' changeroom for further assessment.
Howe was making his first appearance since round 18, after overcoming a hamstring injury.
The 35-year-old was immediately replaced by substitute Ned Long.