Cameron kicks four as Cats cruise against Bombers

Jeremy Cameron's bid to kick 100 goals in an AFL season has stalled, with the Geelong spearhead managing four against Essendon.

Cameron was the centre of attention on Friday night at GMHBA Stadium as the Cats had a regulation 44-point win over Essendon, who challenged the home side in the second half.

Geelong kicked clear in the final term for the 15.19 (109) to 10.5 (65) victory.

There had been speculation that Cameron could dine out on the undermanned Essendon defence, but he finished with an inaccurate 4.5.

That takes Cameron to 79 as he tries to become the first key forward since Lance Franklin in 2008 to reach triple figures.

His fourth goal took him to 300 career goals for Geelong -- the 15th Cats player to reach that milestone.

Bombers defenders Jayden Laverde and Mason Redman battled manfully against Cameron, who missed two set shots late in the final term.

The Cats did what was needed to secure the win and go a step closer to a top-two finish, with Sydney and Richmond to come before the finals.

But defender Jack Henry was a concerning casualty, subbed out at halftime with hamstring tightness.

Jeremy Cameron's bid to kick 100 goals in an AFL season has stalled, with the Geelong spearhead managing four against Essendon. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Cats star Bailey Smith had a team-best 31 possessions and racked up nine clearances, while Archie Roberts (33 disposals) and Liam McMahon (four goals) impressed for Essendon.

Cameron went goalless in the first quarter -- instead fellow key forward Shannon Neale kicked the opening three goals of the match.

After McMahon kicked the first goal of the second quarter and reduced the margin to only 15 points, Cameron took a mark about 45m out an acute angle.

He kicked superbly to open his account and a few minutes later took a strong mark after a bullet pass from Smith, converting for his second.

His third came in the last quarter after a dubious free kick -- the umpires had an ordinary night -- and a 50m penalty.

But there was no doubt about his fourth, which came from a strong mark in front.

Essendon veteran Dylan Shiel will come under video scrutiny for an incident in the second term when he pushed opponent Mark O'Connor.

That put O'Connor in the way of Bombers newcomer Luamon Lual, who catapulted over the top of the Geelong player and landed heavily on his upper back.

After a few seconds on the ground, Lual was able to leave the field under his own steam.

He returned to the game and was subbed out of the game at three-quarter time.

The Bombers had enough opportunities -- the inside 50s were 25-20 Geelong's way in the first half -- but they butchered their passes into attack and the Cats defenders had a field day.

Geelong took 19 intercept marks in the first half - a club record.

The Cats extended their lead to 44 points in the third term and a blowout loomed.

But out of nowhere the Bombers rallied with four-straight goals and reduced the margin to 21 with the first two goals of the final quarter, before Geelong kicked clear again.

Forward Jack Martin, who kicked four goals in about as many minutes last week, was a late withdrawal and the Cats said he was managed. Jhye Clark took his spot.