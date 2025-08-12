Expert tips, best tips for Round 23 of the AFL

Mason Cox believes former teammate Jack Ginnivan was unfairly targeted by a reporter after his 'bird' gesture against the Crows. (2:19)

Who should you be tipping in Round 23 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

Thursday night kicks off with the injury-ravaged Bombers taking on the Saints, before a number of clashes with finals implications. The Dockers and Lions will trade blows in Perth, and the Suns and Giants battle for the Expansion Cup (and probably more!). The Crows also host the Pies in a blockbuster on Saturday night.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 137

Certainty and why: These are the exact sort of games the Bulldogs win by triple figures. You heard it here first.

Upset and why: Everyone's down on the Lions, but I think they bounce back against a Dockers side that just loves to leave the door ajar.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. St Kilda

Fremantle vs. Brisbane

Gold Coast vs. GWS

Carlton vs. Port Adelaide

Hawthorn vs. Melbourne

Adelaide vs. Collingwood

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

Sydney vs. Geelong

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast

Matt Walsh

Season total: 128

Certainty and why: The Dogs could win by 100 over the Eagles this week.

Upset and why: I reckon the Tigs can get the Roos - they'll set themselves for this one last chance to bank a win.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. St Kilda

Fremantle vs. Brisbane

Gold Coast vs. GWS

Carlton vs. Port Adelaide

Hawthorn vs. Melbourne

Adelaide vs. Collingwood

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

Sydney vs. Geelong

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 137

Certainty and why: The Bulldogs. I don't really need to give an explanation, do I?

Upset and why: I can see a few of these games going either way but the one I'm tipping against the grain here is the Giants over the Suns.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. St Kilda

Fremantle vs. Brisbane

Gold Coast vs. GWS

Carlton vs. Port Adelaide

Hawthorn vs. Melbourne

Adelaide vs. Collingwood

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

Sydney vs. Geelong

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 134

Certainty and why: The Bulldogs can't take anything for granted across the next two rounds, they don't need the percentage but they should still put their foot down in this one.

Upset and why: Port over Carlton -- a real 50/50 game so I will back the underdog here. Tigers against the Kangaroos is another one I like.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. St Kilda

Fremantle vs. Brisbane

Gold Coast vs. GWS

Carlton vs. Port Adelaide

Hawthorn vs. Melbourne

Adelaide vs. Collingwood

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

Sydney vs. Geelong

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast