Round 23 of the AFL season gets underway with a Friday night double-header as Essendon host St Kilda, before a blockbuster clash between Fremantle and Brisbane takes place at Optus Stadium.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 15
Essendon vs. St Kilda
Team news: Essendon has confirmed skipper Zach Merrett will miss Friday night's clash with the Saints after undergoing surgery on a fracture in his hand, as the Bombers' season goes from bad to worse on the injury front. Youngster Zak Johnson has put his hand up to return after picking up 27 disposals in the VFL.
ESPN tip: Saints by 23 points
Pointsbet odds: Bombers $4.00, Saints $1.27
Fremantle vs. Brisbane
Team news: Corey Wagner will look to prove his fitness this week as he aims to return from heel soreness, but Hayden Young remains sidelined with a groin injury. Meanwhile, Brisbane defender Ryan Lester is expected to exit concussion protocols after missing last week's loss to the Swans.
ESPN tip: Dockers by 5 points
Pointsbet odds: Freo $1.77, Lions $2.05
SATURDAY, AUGUST 16
Gold Coast vs. GWS
People First Stadium, 12:35pm [AEST]
Team news: Giants spearhead Jesse Hogan continues to manage a foot issue and is no guarantee to return this week, while Jack Buckley and Josh Kelly also remain sidelined ahead of a crunch clash with the Suns.
ESPN tip: Suns by 9 points
Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.50, Giants $2.60
Carlton vs. Port Adelaide
Team news: In great news for Blues fans, Sam Walsh is expected to put his hand up for selection this week after battling a foot injury. Mitch McGovern and Elijah Hollands both made successful returns through the VFL and could also be in the mix. For Port, Jack Lukosius tweaked a calf against the Dockers and will be back on the sidelines.
ESPN tip: Blues by 12 points
Pointsbet odds: Blues $1.50, Power $2.60
Hawthorn vs. Melbourne
Team news: There's a watch on young Demon Caleb Windsor after he was subbed out with a hamstring injury against the Bulldogs. Jack Billings had 21 disposals, 14 marks, and one goal in Casey's VFL win and could come under consideration. Meanwhile, the in-form Hawks got through last Thursday's win over the Magpies unscathed, with Jai Newcombe passing his HIA test after a collision with Jeremy Howe.
ESPN tip: Hawks by 26 points
Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.31, Dees $3.40
Adelaide vs. Collingwood
Team news: Adelaide will regain veteran forward Taylor Walker after he was managed against the Eagles. For the Magpies, Jeremy Howe will miss through concussion, but Bobby Hill (illness) and Beau McCreery (hamstring) could be back if the pair gets through main training during the week.
ESPN tip: Crows by 13 points
Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.42, Magpies $2.90
SUNDAY, AUGUST 17
North Melbourne vs. Richmond
Team news: TBC
ESPN tip: Roos by 19 points
Pointsbet odds: Roos $1.56, Tigers $2.45
Sydney vs. Geelong
Team news: Sydney has confirmed ruckman Brodie Grundy has entered concussion protocols and will miss this week's match against Geelong, who will also be forced into a change after Jack Henry was subbed out with a hamstring injury in the Round 22 win over the Bombers. Chris Scott could also welcome back livewire Jack Martin after he was a late out (managed).
ESPN tip: Cats by 17 points
Pointsbet odds: Swans $3.00, Cats $1.40
Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast
Team news: TBC
ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 62 points
Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.01, Eagles $17.00