Round 23 of the AFL season gets underway with a Friday night double-header as Essendon host St Kilda, before a blockbuster clash between Fremantle and Brisbane takes place at Optus Stadium.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

Marvel Stadium, 7:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Essendon has confirmed skipper Zach Merrett will miss Friday night's clash with the Saints after undergoing surgery on a fracture in his hand, as the Bombers' season goes from bad to worse on the injury front. Youngster Zak Johnson has put his hand up to return after picking up 27 disposals in the VFL.

ESPN tip: Saints by 23 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $4.00, Saints $1.27

Optus Stadium, 8:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Corey Wagner will look to prove his fitness this week as he aims to return from heel soreness, but Hayden Young remains sidelined with a groin injury. Meanwhile, Brisbane defender Ryan Lester is expected to exit concussion protocols after missing last week's loss to the Swans.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 5 points

Pointsbet odds: Freo $1.77, Lions $2.05

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

People First Stadium, 12:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Giants spearhead Jesse Hogan continues to manage a foot issue and is no guarantee to return this week, while Jack Buckley and Josh Kelly also remain sidelined ahead of a crunch clash with the Suns.