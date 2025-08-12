With just one more day until the AFLW Season 10 opener, it's time we look into our crystal balls and attempt to predict the season ahead.
Who will win the premiership? What are our BIG calls of the year?
Our football experts have answered these questions, and many more, ahead of the home and away season.
Sarah Burt
Premier: North Melbourne to go back-to-back
Runner-up: Adelaide
Biggest riser: Richmond
Biggest slider: Essendon
Wooden Spoon: West Coast
Best & Fairest: Chloe Molloy
Leading Goalkicker: Alice O'Loughlin
Rising Star: Shineah Goody
BIG call for the year: The Sydney Swans will make a prelim final.
Isadora McLeay
Premier: Hawthorn
Runner-up: North Melbourne
Biggest riser: St Kilda
Biggest slider: Richmond
Wooden Spoon: GWS
Best & Fairest: Charlie Rowbottom
Leading Goalkicker: Tahlia Randall
Rising Star: Poppy Scholz
BIG call for the year: St Kilda will play finals football, adding a positive to a dismal club history and giving hope to the supporter base.
Jarryd Barca
Premier: North Melbourne
Runner-up: Geelong
Biggest riser: Collingwood
Biggest slider: Richmond
Wooden Spoon: GWS
Best & Fairest: Georgie Prespakis
Leading Goalkicker: Aishling Moloney
Rising Star: Ash Centra
BIG call for the year: The AFLW's stricter holding the ball interpretations will backfire and we will see weekly examples of players backing off from getting to the ball first, leading to a backflip on the rule change for 2026.
Matt Walsh
Premier: Hawthorn
Runner-up: North Melbourne
Biggest riser: Carlton
Biggest slider: Richmond
Wooden Spoon: Western Bulldogs
Best & Fairest: Charlie Rowbottom
Leading Goalkicker: Caitlin Gould
Rising Star: Poppy Scholz
BIG call for the year: The leading goalkicker will crack 30 goals for the first time this season.
Jesse Robinson
Premier: North Melbourne
Runner-up: Geelong
Biggest riser: Collingwood
Biggest slider: Essendon
Wooden Spoon: GWS
Best & Fairest: Jas Garner
Leading Goalkicker: Aishling Moloney
Rising Star: Zippy Fish
BIG call for the year: At least two head coaching positions will be vacant by end of season.
READ: Previewing every AFLW team ahead of the 2025 season
Results:
Premier: North Melbourne (3), Hawthorn (2)
Runner-up: Geelong (2), North Melbourne (2), Adelaide (1)
Biggest riser: Collingwood (2), Carlton (1), St Kilda (1), Richmond (1)
Biggest slider: Richmond (3), Essendon (2)
Wooden Spoon: GWS (3), West Coast (1), Western Bulldogs (1)
Best & Fairest winner: Charlie Rowbottom (2), Jas Garner (1), Chloe Molloy (1), Georgie Prespakis (1)
Leading Goalkicker: Aishling Moloney (2), Caitlin Gould (1), Alice O'Loughlin (1), Tahlia Randall (1)
Rising Star: Poppy Scholz (2), Ash Centra (1), Zippy Fish (1), Shineah Goody (1)