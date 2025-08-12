        <
        >

          AFLW Season 10 predictions: Who wins the flag, biggest riser, best and fairest, and more

          play
          Michaels: Cats 'perfectly placed' to win the flag (1:35)

          On the ESPN Footy Podcast, Jake Michaels believes Geelong is primed to win the flag, taking into a number of factors including personnel both on and off the field (1:35)

          • ESPN
          Aug 12, 2025, 09:35 PM

          With just one more day until the AFLW Season 10 opener, it's time we look into our crystal balls and attempt to predict the season ahead.

          Who will win the premiership? What are our BIG calls of the year?

          Our football experts have answered these questions, and many more, ahead of the home and away season.

          Sarah Burt

          Premier: North Melbourne to go back-to-back

          Runner-up: Adelaide

          Biggest riser: Richmond

          Biggest slider: Essendon

          Wooden Spoon: West Coast

          Best & Fairest: Chloe Molloy

          Leading Goalkicker: Alice O'Loughlin

          Rising Star: Shineah Goody

          BIG call for the year: The Sydney Swans will make a prelim final.

          Isadora McLeay

          Premier: Hawthorn

          Runner-up: North Melbourne

          Biggest riser: St Kilda

          Biggest slider: Richmond

          Wooden Spoon: GWS

          Best & Fairest: Charlie Rowbottom

          Leading Goalkicker: Tahlia Randall

          Rising Star: Poppy Scholz

          BIG call for the year: St Kilda will play finals football, adding a positive to a dismal club history and giving hope to the supporter base.

          Jarryd Barca

          Premier: North Melbourne

          Runner-up: Geelong

          Biggest riser: Collingwood

          Biggest slider: Richmond

          Wooden Spoon: GWS

          Best & Fairest: Georgie Prespakis

          Leading Goalkicker: Aishling Moloney

          Rising Star: Ash Centra

          BIG call for the year: The AFLW's stricter holding the ball interpretations will backfire and we will see weekly examples of players backing off from getting to the ball first, leading to a backflip on the rule change for 2026.

          Matt Walsh

          Premier: Hawthorn

          Runner-up: North Melbourne

          Biggest riser: Carlton

          Biggest slider: Richmond

          Wooden Spoon: Western Bulldogs

          Best & Fairest: Charlie Rowbottom

          Leading Goalkicker: Caitlin Gould

          Rising Star: Poppy Scholz

          BIG call for the year: The leading goalkicker will crack 30 goals for the first time this season.

          Jesse Robinson

          Premier: North Melbourne

          Runner-up: Geelong

          Biggest riser: Collingwood

          Biggest slider: Essendon

          Wooden Spoon: GWS

          Best & Fairest: Jas Garner

          Leading Goalkicker: Aishling Moloney

          Rising Star: Zippy Fish

          BIG call for the year: At least two head coaching positions will be vacant by end of season.

          READ: Previewing every AFLW team ahead of the 2025 season

          Results:

          Premier: North Melbourne (3), Hawthorn (2)

          Runner-up: Geelong (2), North Melbourne (2), Adelaide (1)

          Biggest riser: Collingwood (2), Carlton (1), St Kilda (1), Richmond (1)

          Biggest slider: Richmond (3), Essendon (2)

          Wooden Spoon: GWS (3), West Coast (1), Western Bulldogs (1)

          Best & Fairest winner: Charlie Rowbottom (2), Jas Garner (1), Chloe Molloy (1), Georgie Prespakis (1)

          Leading Goalkicker: Aishling Moloney (2), Caitlin Gould (1), Alice O'Loughlin (1), Tahlia Randall (1)

          Rising Star: Poppy Scholz (2), Ash Centra (1), Zippy Fish (1), Shineah Goody (1)