With just one more day until the AFLW Season 10 opener, it's time we look into our crystal balls and attempt to predict the season ahead.

Who will win the premiership? What are our BIG calls of the year?

Our football experts have answered these questions, and many more, ahead of the home and away season.

Who will win the premiership in Season 10? Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Sarah Burt

Premier: North Melbourne to go back-to-back

Runner-up: Adelaide

Biggest riser: Richmond

Biggest slider: Essendon

Wooden Spoon: West Coast

Best & Fairest: Chloe Molloy

Leading Goalkicker: Alice O'Loughlin

Rising Star: Shineah Goody

BIG call for the year: The Sydney Swans will make a prelim final.

Isadora McLeay

Premier: Hawthorn

Runner-up: North Melbourne

Biggest riser: St Kilda

Biggest slider: Richmond

Wooden Spoon: GWS

Best & Fairest: Charlie Rowbottom

Leading Goalkicker: Tahlia Randall

Rising Star: Poppy Scholz

BIG call for the year: St Kilda will play finals football, adding a positive to a dismal club history and giving hope to the supporter base.

Jarryd Barca

Premier: North Melbourne

Runner-up: Geelong

Biggest riser: Collingwood

Biggest slider: Richmond

Wooden Spoon: GWS

Best & Fairest: Georgie Prespakis

Leading Goalkicker: Aishling Moloney

Rising Star: Ash Centra

BIG call for the year: The AFLW's stricter holding the ball interpretations will backfire and we will see weekly examples of players backing off from getting to the ball first, leading to a backflip on the rule change for 2026.

Matt Walsh

Premier: Hawthorn

Runner-up: North Melbourne

Biggest riser: Carlton

Biggest slider: Richmond

Wooden Spoon: Western Bulldogs

Best & Fairest: Charlie Rowbottom

Leading Goalkicker: Caitlin Gould

Rising Star: Poppy Scholz

BIG call for the year: The leading goalkicker will crack 30 goals for the first time this season.

Jesse Robinson

Premier: North Melbourne

Runner-up: Geelong

Biggest riser: Collingwood

Biggest slider: Essendon

Wooden Spoon: GWS

Best & Fairest: Jas Garner

Leading Goalkicker: Aishling Moloney

Rising Star: Zippy Fish

BIG call for the year: At least two head coaching positions will be vacant by end of season.

Results:

Premier: North Melbourne (3), Hawthorn (2)

Runner-up: Geelong (2), North Melbourne (2), Adelaide (1)

Biggest riser: Collingwood (2), Carlton (1), St Kilda (1), Richmond (1)

Biggest slider: Richmond (3), Essendon (2)

Wooden Spoon: GWS (3), West Coast (1), Western Bulldogs (1)

Best & Fairest winner: Charlie Rowbottom (2), Jas Garner (1), Chloe Molloy (1), Georgie Prespakis (1)

Leading Goalkicker: Aishling Moloney (2), Caitlin Gould (1), Alice O'Loughlin (1), Tahlia Randall (1)

Rising Star: Poppy Scholz (2), Ash Centra (1), Zippy Fish (1), Shineah Goody (1)