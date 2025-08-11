Open Extended Reactions

Adelaide veteran Rory Laird is out of Saturday night's home game against Collingwood after being suspended for his high bump on West Coast's Jamie Cripps.

Adelaide will have to go the AFL tribunal if veteran Rory Laird is to play in their home blockbuster against slumping Collingwood.

Laird was handed a one-game suspension for his high bump on Jamie Cripps in the third term of Sunday's great escape against West Coast.

The Crows rallied late to win by nine points and stay top with two rounds left.

But Laird's bump was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, meaning a one-game ban.

Rory Laird was offered a one-match ban by the MRO for this bump on Eagle Jamie Cripps. Photo by Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Laird has played 19 games this season as Adelaide prepare for their first finals series since he was a member of the team that lost the 2017 grand final to Richmond.

Eagles co-captain Liam Duggan was also banned for two games after his high bump on Crows key forward Riley Thilthorpe. That means Duggan's season is over unless West Coast win at the tribunal.

Thilthorpe was floored by the hit, also in the third term, and he had to leave the field. But the Crows key forward kicked their last two goals of the game to help avoid a massive upset.

While the Crows are on a seven-game winning streak, the Magpies have lost four of their past five games and dropped from top of the ladder to third.

The tribunal will sit on Tuesday night to hear the unusual rough conduct charge against Essendon veteran Dylan Shiel.

Shiel was referred directly to the tribunal after an incident in which he pushed Geelong defender Mark O'Connor in the back.

That forced O'Connor into the path of Shiel's teammate Luamon Lual, who catapulted over the Cats backman and landed heavily on his neck and back.

The AFL is recommending a one-game ban, arguing Shiel's action was unreasonable and Lual could have suffered a serious head or neck injury.

Essendon coach Brad Scott said post-match he did not know if a player could be suspended for hurting a teammate.

But the AFL said that under the rules of the game, a player had a duty of care to everyone on the field - not just opponents.

Meanwhile, the AFL closed an investigation into an incident in Saturday night's Sydney-Brisbane game without taking any further action.

The investigation looked into whether there had been inappropriate contact from Brisbane's Henry Smith towards Sydney's Nick Blakey, but found Smith had no case to answer.