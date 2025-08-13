On the ESPN Footy Podcast, Jake Michaels believes Geelong is primed to win the flag, taking into a number of factors including personnel both on and off the field (1:35)

The 2025 AFLW season kicks off this week! Stay abreast of all the Round 1 fixtures, expert tips, news, results and reaction as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14

Carlton vs. Collingwood

IKON Park, 7:15pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Collingwood is set to unveil prized No. 1 draft pick Ash Centra on Thursday night, but there are a host of Pies that will be missing through injury, including Bri Davey, Jordyn Allen, Sarah Rowe, and Nell Morris-Dalton. In exciting news for the Blues, sisters Abbie and Sophie McKay could run out together after the latter was drafted at the end of 2024 by the club that her father, Andrew, played 244 games for.

ESPN tip: Blues by 6 points

West Coast vs. Gold Coast

Mineral Resources Park, 9:15pm (AEST)

What to watch for: There's plenty to like about both of these teams coming into Season 10, with the up-and-coming Eagles boasting talented youngster Ella Roberts and the Suns having one of the competition's best in Charlie Rowbottom. Rhyce Shaw is making history as the first coach to lead the AFL and AFLW programs at the same club, and he'll be wrapped to have premiership Demon Lily Mithen as a new addition to his arsenal.

ESPN tip: Suns by 10 points

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

Sydney vs. Richmond

North Sydney Oval, 6:15pm (AEST)

ESPN tip: Tigers by 11 points

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

Geelong vs. North Melbourne

GMHBA Stadium, 3:35pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Reigning premier North Melbourne starts its season on the road with a clash against the Cats. Will their dominance continue into Season 10?

ESPN tip: Roos by 23 points

GWS vs. Essendon

Corroboree Group Oval Manuka, 5:35pm (AEST)

ESPN tip: Bombers by 16 points

Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne

Mission Whitten Oval, 7:35pm (AEST)

ESPN tip: Dees by 38 points

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17

Brisbane vs. Hawthorn

Brighton Homes Arena, 12:40pm (AEST)

ESPN tip: Lions by 8 points

St Kilda vs. Adelaide

RSEA Park, 2:10pm (AEST)

ESPN tip: Crows by 17 points

Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle

Alberton Oval, 4:10pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Freo skipper Ange Stannett returns to the fold after missing all of last season with an ACL injury.

ESPN tip: Power by 2 points