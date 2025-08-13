The 2025 AFLW season kicks off this week! Stay abreast of all the Round 1 fixtures, expert tips, news, results and reaction as they come to hand.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 14
Carlton vs. Collingwood
IKON Park, 7:15pm (AEST)
What to watch for: Collingwood is set to unveil prized No. 1 draft pick Ash Centra on Thursday night, but there are a host of Pies that will be missing through injury, including Bri Davey, Jordyn Allen, Sarah Rowe, and Nell Morris-Dalton. In exciting news for the Blues, sisters Abbie and Sophie McKay could run out together after the latter was drafted at the end of 2024 by the club that her father, Andrew, played 244 games for.
ESPN tip: Blues by 6 points
West Coast vs. Gold Coast
Mineral Resources Park, 9:15pm (AEST)
What to watch for: There's plenty to like about both of these teams coming into Season 10, with the up-and-coming Eagles boasting talented youngster Ella Roberts and the Suns having one of the competition's best in Charlie Rowbottom. Rhyce Shaw is making history as the first coach to lead the AFL and AFLW programs at the same club, and he'll be wrapped to have premiership Demon Lily Mithen as a new addition to his arsenal.
ESPN tip: Suns by 10 points
FRIDAY, AUGUST 15
Sydney vs. Richmond
North Sydney Oval, 6:15pm (AEST)
What to watch for: TBA
ESPN tip: Tigers by 11 points
SATURDAY, AUGUST 16
Geelong vs. North Melbourne
GMHBA Stadium, 3:35pm (AEST)
What to watch for: Reigning premier North Melbourne starts its season on the road with a clash against the Cats. Will their dominance continue into Season 10?
ESPN tip: Roos by 23 points
GWS vs. Essendon
Corroboree Group Oval Manuka, 5:35pm (AEST)
What to watch for: TBA
ESPN tip: Bombers by 16 points
Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne
Mission Whitten Oval, 7:35pm (AEST)
What to watch for: TBA
ESPN tip: Dees by 38 points
SUNDAY, AUGUST 17
Brisbane vs. Hawthorn
Brighton Homes Arena, 12:40pm (AEST)
What to watch for: TBA
ESPN tip: Lions by 8 points
St Kilda vs. Adelaide
RSEA Park, 2:10pm (AEST)
What to watch for: TBA
ESPN tip: Crows by 17 points
Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle
Alberton Oval, 4:10pm (AEST)
What to watch for: Freo skipper Ange Stannett returns to the fold after missing all of last season with an ACL injury.
ESPN tip: Power by 2 points