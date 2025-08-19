Expert tips, best tips for Round 24 of the AFL

On Red Time, Mason Cox discusses the importance of list harmony over chasing big-money recruits, and what St Kilda can learn from legendary US coach Nick Saban's warning about spending big on the wrong players. (1:51)

Cox: 'You have to pay the right people to be successful' (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in Round 24 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

Once again we have several intriguing clashes to conclude the home-and-away season. The Pies are in a must-win situation against Melbourne, while the Suns face the Power for Ken Hinkley and Travis Boak's farewell in the second of a Friday night double-header. On Sunday, the winner of Bulldogs-Fremantle makes finals, and top four is on the line for both the Lions and the Hawks.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 145

Certainty and why: There's a bunch. I can't see the Cats or Crows losing their respective games, but the Suns beating the Dons in the final game of the year feels as close to a certainty as it comes.

Upset and why: I know it sounds crazy, but don't be surprised if the Eagles beat the Swans. Sydney's been locked into 10th for an age, will have checked out after a tough loss to the Cats, and now have to get back on the road for the final game of the season.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. Gold Coast

North Melbourne vs. Adelaide

Richmond vs. Geelong

West Coast vs. Sydney

GWS vs. St Kilda

Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle

Brisbane vs. Hawthorn

Gold Coast vs. Essendon

Matt Walsh

Season total: 133

Certainty and why: Suns won't let finals slip. They'll beat the Dons next week.

Upset and why: Geez, Saints to ride the Nas wave and beat the Giants?!

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. Gold Coast

North Melbourne vs. Adelaide

Richmond vs. Geelong

West Coast vs. Sydney

GWS vs. St Kilda

Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle

Brisbane vs. Hawthorn

Gold Coast vs. Essendon

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 145

Certainty and why: The Cats will have no problems with the Tigers, while the Suns will know exactly what to do when they face the Bombers, so expect that margin to be a hefty one.

Upset and why: I haven't tipped any upsets this week but Bulldogs-Freo and Lions-Hawks could both go either way.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. Gold Coast

North Melbourne vs. Adelaide

Richmond vs. Geelong

West Coast vs. Sydney

GWS vs. St Kilda

Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle

Brisbane vs. Hawthorn

Gold Coast vs. Essendon

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 139

Certainty and why: Cats over Tigers - this one could get ugly.

Upset and why: If you're close to the lead in your tipping comp (which I am not) and you need to find some point of differences, Fremantle, Hawthorn, and Port Adelaide are the sides to look at.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. Gold Coast

North Melbourne vs. Adelaide

Richmond vs. Geelong

West Coast vs. Sydney

GWS vs. St Kilda

Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle

Brisbane vs. Hawthorn

Gold Coast vs. Essendon