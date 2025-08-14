Blues run over Magpies to kick off 10th AFLW season

Open Extended Reactions

Carlton have kicked off the 10th AFLW season with a bang, beating fierce rivals Collingwood by 24 points off the back of a Mimi Hill midfield masterclass.

The two teams from the AFLW's first ever game in 2017 once again opened the season as part of a celebration of that famous night at Princes Park, when Carlton won in front of a lockout crowd.

Editor's Picks 'I had to learn to be patient': Freo's Stannett finally ready for captaincy challenge Isadora McLeay

Players from the inaugural match were among those in the crowd on Thursday night as the Blues claimed a 6.9 (45) to 3.3 (21) victory in front of 8042 fans.

Collingwood kicked the first two goals, but Carlton snagged the next four on the spin to turn the contest in their favour.

The outstanding Hill racked up 32 disposals, 17 contested possessions, 424 metres gained and six clearances while capitalising on Breann Harrington and Jessica Good's ruck dominance.

Mimi Hill of the Blues had the ball on a string with 32 disposals. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The 22-year-old was well-supported by skipper Abbie McKay and Irish goalsneak Erone Fitzpatrick (two goals), while Dayna Finn was strong behind the ball and debutant Poppy Scholz impressed.

Abbie and younger sister Sophie McKay, who debuted on Thursday, famously rang Carlton's bell with their father, Blues AFL great Andrew McKay, to kick off that night in 2017.

New Collingwood skipper Ruby Schleicher led from the front, laying five crunching tackles in the first quarter alone, while Brit Bonnici (21 disposals, seven clearances, 14 tackles) and Carly Remmos (16 disposals) were busy.

Last year's wooden spooners, Collingwood are already without Bri Davey, Sarah Rowe, Jordyn Allen and Mattea Breed through injury.

Collingwood's Irish debutant Kellyann Hogan suffered a shoulder injury.

Magpies veteran Sabrina Frederick drew first blood when she outbodied Madeline Hendry and clunked a contested mark, and Collingwood led by five at quarter-time.

Recruit Tara Bohanna put the Blues in front early in the second term, and Scholz and Fitzpatrick nudged the halftime lead out to 14.

Collingwood's No.1 draft pick Ash Centra announced herself with her first disposal just before halftime, clunking a contested mark before kicking a goal with her first kick.

But it wasn't enough to spark a comeback.

Instead, Carlton jagged two more goals in the third quarter, and kept Collingwood goalless for the entire second half to wrap up victory.

Collingwood return to action against GWS at Victoria Park next Saturday, and Carlton face Hawthorn in Frankston that night.