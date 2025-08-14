On Red Time, Mason Cox discusses the importance of list harmony over chasing big-money recruits, and what St Kilda can learn from legendary US coach Nick Saban's warning about spending big on the wrong players. (1:51)

Cox: 'You have to pay the right people to be successful' (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Breust may, or may not, be familiar with the work of iconic Welsh poet Dylan Thomas.

They certainly share the same sentiment, with the three-time Hawthorn premiership forward determined to "rage, rage against the dying of the light".

The 34-year-old, a two-time All-Australian and one of the best small forwards of his generation, announced on Thursday this season will be his last.

Former teammate and current Hawks coach Sam Mitchell has no doubt Breust will stay in the game, probably as a coach, but there is unfinished business, with the Hawks seventh on the ladder and yet to confirm a finals berth.

Luke Breust celebrates a goal for the Hawks. Photo by Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"He spoke really nicely and gently (to teammates) ... until we started talking about the rest of the season. He had just that little bit of rage behind his eyes," Mitchell said.

"He's still burning to make sure he can achieve as much and help us achieve as much as we can."

Known as "Punky", Breust is the game's ultimate cult figure and Mitchell added he was the rarest of beasts -- an AFL player with no enemies.

Hawks fans sound as though they are booing when they roar his name after he kicks a goal.

Breust was in tears several times when he told teammates that his time will soon be up. He later noted half his life has been spent at Hawthorn.

"They completely changed my life for the better," Breust said of the Hawks.

"The relationships and the memories ... I will cherish forever.

"The three minutes after the final siren goes on grand final day, you'll never feel anything like that in your life."

Among the many people Breust thanked, he noted how Mitchell took him under his wing when he first came to the club.

"I don't know what the hell you saw in me," Breust said.

He also singled out Jack Gunston, who shared All-Australian honours with him in 2018.

The two forwards are the only veterans on their list to play in Hawthorn premierships. Breust and Gunston played in the 2012-15 grand finals, winning three flags.

"(We are) the biggest rivals you could imagine, but also great mates at the same time ... he's been so important to my career," Breust said.

The small forward returned to the senior team for last week's win over Collingwood for a career total of 306 games.

He is among nine Hawks to reach 300 games, and his 307th this Saturday in the game against Melbourne at the MCG will put him equal with Mitchell at third on the club list.

Breust has kicked 552 goals, seventh-highest at Hawthorn, and made the 2014 and 2018 All-Australian teams.

But his impact at Hawthorn goes well beyond his significant on-field exploits.

"If you could make your culture around the type of club you want to be and the type of person you want to be, Luke Breust is perfect,' Mitchell said.

Hailing from the small NSW country town of Temora, Breust proved a bargain-basement selection when the Hawks recruited him with the No.47 pick in the 2008 rookie draft. He did not make his debut until 2011.

Mitchell said for all the support Breust received when he was starting, he has paid that forward 10-fold.

"I said to the players 'who has he helped?' Every player put his hand up, no hesitation, straight away," he added.