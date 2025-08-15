Saints hold on to beat Bombers in Friday night thriller

Open Extended Reactions

St Kilda have done it again, hanging tough in the last term to beat Essendon by two points.

Bombers defender Mason Redman had a flying shot with less than 10 seconds left but could manage only a behind as the Saints scored their fourth-straight win, 11.11 (77) to 11.9 (75).

While Essendon's losing streak extended to 11, St Kilda' biggest winning margin in their late-season streak has been nine points.

When Mason Wood and Cooper Sharman crucially kicked successive goals in the last term, the Saints' eight-point lead was their biggest in the match.

Kyle Langford responded to keep Essendon in the game and the Bombers were much better on Friday night at Marvel Stadium, but the Saints were able to hold off their challenge.

Callum Wilkie of the Saints and Liam McMahon of the Bombers compete for a mark Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Wanganeen-Milera suffered a head knock in the last couple of minutes, but was able to play out the game.

Essendon's much-publicised injury woes persisted, with key defender Jayden Laverde forced off with hip damage and impressive forward Liam McMahon hurting his arm after kicking three goals.

Jack Higgins kicked three goals for the Saints, while Redman had a game-high 36 disposals in defence,

After botching a set shot earlier in the third term, Wanganeen-Milera burst from a centre bounce and kicked a sublime goal on the run to put the Saints six points up at the last change.

Saints coach Ross Lyon had been in an animated mood ahead of the game, taking aim at speculation in the last couple of days about player potentially leaving the club.

He took a swipe at Marvel Stadium management when the roof was left open late enough on Friday for rain to fall on the playing surface pre-game.

Lyon made a rare social media post, joking on X that he had been looking forward to former Essendon player Gary Moorcroft taking another big mark at the venue in the Bombers' legends exhibition game.

"Oh no might be hard - Marvel Stadium did not manage to close the roof before the rain came," Lyon said.

But Lyon's mood would have soured quickly. After Saints small forward Jack Higgins kicked the first goal of the game in the second minute, Essendon came to play.

The Bombers piled the heat onto the Saints and won the opening term for the first time since round 12.

Rhys Unwin, Essendon's 15th debutant this year, kicked his first goal and was a livewire.

A freakish soccer goal from Luamon Lual and Kyle Langford's accurate snap took Essendon out to a three-goal lead in the second term.

But Essendon's shocking luck with injuries this season continued when key defender Jayden Laverde was subbed out of the game in the second term with a corked hip.

The Saints hit back with the last three goals of the half and trailed by only one point at the main break, before edging the Bombers in a hair-raising second half.