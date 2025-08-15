'Giving my all': Nas sheds no light on future

Open Extended Reactions

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has given no indication on where he will play next year as his massive AFL contract decision looms.

The young gun impressed again on Friday night as St Kilda held off a much-improved Essendon to win by two points at Marvel Stadium.

Wanganeen-Milera kicked a stunning goal in the third term, again highlighting that his decision will be huge in the post-season. He is weighing up whether to stay at the Saints or return to his native SA.

The Saints star suffered a head knock in the frantic closing minutes, but played out the game. He gave a rare interview after the 11.11 (77) to 11.9 (75) win.

"Obviously it's a decison, everybody knows about it ... I've spoken to my manager and family as well, they're included in my decision," Wanganeen-Milera told the Seven Network.

"I'm just focused on finishing the season off and giving my all to this football club, giving my all, playing week-in, week-out."

The Saints star could be in line to earn as much as $2 million per year, with his value soaring in recent weeks off the back of masterful perfomances.

Still just 22 years of age, he could choose to extend his career at St Kilda until free agency hits, but the lure of returning to South Australia may trump staying at the Saints.