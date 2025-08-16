Carlton crush Port as McKay runs riot up forward

Open Extended Reactions

Carlton's road to redemption has begun with a 54-point smashing of Port Adelaide, led by Harry McKay's equal career-high seven goals.

With Michael Voss' future as coach secure into next year, the Blues raced out of the blocks at Marvel Stadium on Saturday with their best first half of the season -- 13.5 to lead by 55 points at the main break.

Carlton were never threatened by a lacklustre Port in Ken Hinkley's penultimate game as Power coach, kicking the first six goals in just 10 minutes on their way to a dominant 18.10 (118) to 9.10 (64) win.

After finishing off strongly in last week's defeat to Gold Coast with a blistering final term, the Blues again played more like the finals team of 2023 and 2024 than the strugglers of 2025.

Star Blues forward McKay was back to his best, booting four first-half goals in a commanding and confident display.

McKay finished with seven, his best return in a game since his Coleman Medal season of 2021, after battling injuries and mental ill health this year.

But the dominance started from the Blues' midfield, winning clearances 30-10 in the first half, including a staggering 16-3 from the centre.

The return of star midfielder Sam Walsh was profound, playing his first game since round 13 after battling a foot injury.

Tom De Koning, who is expected to accept a monster contract from St Kilda in the trade period, was immense back in the ruck.

Carlton had been using De Koning up forward and as a second ruck option for large parts of this season, but he has shown the last two weeks he is best suited to the middle.

Preliminary finalists last year, Port have been crawling to the end of the home-and-away season.

It was hard to find any winners for them against the Blues, but rookie forward Jack Whitlock showed promise with the first three goals of his career.

Port will be desperate to put in a better showing next Friday night when they farewell Hinkley and club legend Travis Boak when they host Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval.