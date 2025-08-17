Sheezel equals possession record in Kangaroos rout

Open Extended Reactions

Young gun Harry Sheezel has equalled the all-time AFL possessions record in North Melbourne's 48-point victory over Richmond.

The 20-year-old picked up 54 disposals on Sunday afternoon in Hobart, on par with Tom Mitchell's effort for Hawthorn against Collingwood in 2018.

Sheezel, who also finished with two goals, surpassed the Kangaroos' club record of 44 -- jointly held by Brent Harvey, Phil Kelly and Ryan Bastinac -- in the fourth quarter.

He had a chance in the dying stages to have the league record to his own from a centre bounce but couldn't get his hands on the ball.

Sheezel reached 28 disposals and five clearances in the first half and went on with the job in the second.

No player has passed the 50-disposal mark since Brisbane's Lachie Neale in 2019.

Harry Sheezel celebrates a goal for the Roos. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

The Kangaroos led by eight points at the main break but pulled away with a eight-goal third term in the 20.15 (135) to 13.9 (87) result.

North's fifth win of the year came at a cost, with star Cameron Zurhaar limping off with an ankle problem early in the second quarter after his leg was twisted in a tackle.

The Tigers had their own problems, with key defender Nick Vlastuin also hobbling off with an ankle injury after falling awkwardly in a heavy collision.

North youngster Paul Curtis joined in on the fun with a career-high five goals, featuring several snaps from tight angles, and a one-handed mark.

Remarkably, 11 of the top 12 possession-getters for the game wore blue and white.

Before a crowd of 11,176, the match was North Melbourne's final home game in Hobart at the end of a 13-year deal to play in Tasmania.

Tom Lynch started strongly for Richmond, kicking his team's first two majors and getting the better of Kangaroos' defender Toby Pink for both.

He finished with three goals but could have had more if not for some wayward set shots.

North had more inside 50s (15-8) in the opening term but were wasteful, missing five consecutive shots at goal.

The Tigers took a 29-16 lead into the second quarter before back-to-back goals from Curtis put the Kangaroos ahead.

Richmond salvaged some late pride in the final quarter which finished six goals-a-piece.