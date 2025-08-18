Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 AFLW season is well underway! Stay abreast of all the Round 2 fixtures, expert tips, news, results and reaction as they come to hand.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

Collingwood vs. GWS

Victoria Park, 1:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: There'll be plenty of eyes on this contest for many reasons, with both teams hunting their first win of the season. Collingwood will likely be without a host of stars again with Sarah Rowe, Bri Davey, and Jordyn Allen among those still sidelined with injury, but talented youngster Ash Centra will be a focal point in her second game at the top level. The Giants were disappointing against the Bombers in Round 1, kicking 3.11 -- they'll need to be more accurate than that if they're to upset the Pies, and their task has become even tougher with the shattering loss of dual All-Australian Alyce Parker who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season with a fracture in her right foot.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 15 points.

Melbourne vs. St Kilda

Casey Fields, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: St Kilda are coming off a statement win against the Adelaide Crows and are now seem to be a contender in 2025. But the challenge ramps up this week as they face a Melbourne side hungry for redemption after a disappointing 2024 season. Both sides were able to control Round 1 without being dominate through the ruck tap instead it was Saints' Tyanna Smith (seven clearances, five score involvements) and Demons' Olivia Purcell (eight clearances, six score involvements) leading the charge for their respective sides. Expect a fierce duel between these two.

ESPN tip: Demons by 5 points.

Gold Coast vs. Sydney

People First Stadium, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Chloe Molloy is back firing for Sydney, she kicked four goals along with eight score involvements in her sides win against Richmond and despite a tag she was able to beat it. The Suns will be in search for their first win of the season and look for payback right where the Swans had their history making first finals win in 2023. Rising Star watch is on for this game between Zippy Fish and Havana Harris, both bound to be nominated this season and unlucky to miss out last week.

ESPN tip: Swans by 18 points.

Fremantle vs. Brisbane

Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 5:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Fremantle return home for the first time this season, and they'll be out to hand Brisbane a rare 0-2 start. The Lions have never opened a season with two straight losses, and the Dockers would love nothing more than to be the ones to rewrite that stat. Freo's ball movement was one of the real positives from Round 1, their handball-receive game looked sharp, especially when they were up and running through the middle. Irish duo Aisling McCarthy and Orlagh Lally provide serious drive on the outside, and when they're linking up cleanly, the Dockers look dangerous. Brisbane, on the other hand, were well beaten around the contest last week. Their star-studded midfield group is going to bounce back after struggling to win first possession and were smashed at stoppages. And while they did generate more inside 50s, the Lions were wasteful going forward, finishing with just 3.11 on the scoreboard. .

ESPN tip: Lions by 7 points.

Hawthorn vs. Carlton

Kinetic Stadium, 7:15pm (AEST)

What to watch for: What better way to get a read on where Carlton is at than by testing their young guns against one of the most exciting teams in the competition. Poppy Scholz looked right at home in her debut, showing poise off the half-back line but she'll face a serious challenge this week with Hawthorn's dynamic forward trio of Aine McDonagh, Greta Bodey, and Casey Sherriff. It's a big early test, and a glimpse into what the future could look like for the Blues' backline. Hawthorn will be locked in on Mimi Hill from the opening bounce. Her blistering start against the Pies was game-breaking, 32 disposals, six clearances, six inside 50s, and four score involvements. Shut her down, and you slow down Carlton's momentum. But the Blues will have their own work to do. Tilly Lucas-Rodd picked up where they left off last season with a game-high 27 disposals rebounding off half-back, while Ainslie Kemp was rock solid in the air, pulling in nine intercepts. Hawthorn like to hit hard early, while Carlton eased into their opener before finding top gear. This one could come down to who sets the tone - and who can keep up when the heat's on.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 33 points.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24

Richmond vs. Western Bulldogs

IKON Park, 12:35pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Ellie McKenzie looks fit, firing, and ready to remind everyone what she can do in 2025. After an injury-interrupted couple of seasons, her combination with Monique Conti in the midfield looked slick on Friday Night. The duo were key in Richmond dominating inside 50s against the Swans, but the Tigers couldn't quite capitalise on their territory dominance. That's something they'll be keen to correct this Sunday. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, will take confidence from the return of skipper Ellie Blackburn. She now has a game under her belt after a long stint on the sidelines, and with her booming left foot expect her to lift the Dogs around her, especially inside 50, where they kicked 7 behinds last week from beyond 15 meters. In the ruck, Alice Edmonds is one to keep an eye on. She looked damaging last round and comes up against Poppy Kelly, both play a similar style. There's plenty of talent on both sides, and both teams will be desperate to get their first win on the board.

ESPN tip: Tigers by 11 points.

North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide

Arden Street Oval, 1:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Port Adelaide look to bounce back but face a big test against the reigning premiers. North Melbourne proved why they are everyone's favourite to go back-to-back in this AFLW season and against a quality side in Geelong. The Kangaroos forward-half control is one to watch as they were able to convert 20 of their 29 forward half intercepts into inside 50s, their attacking pressure is one of the best in the competition. Port's Matilda Scholz is one the Roos will have their eye on in the ruck as well as leading her side in clearances, last season she spent some time in the forward line and will be interesting if coach Lauren Arnell will need her presence down there again.

ESPN tip: Kangaroos by 25 points.

Essendon vs. West Coast

Windy Hill, 2:35pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Last Thursday to kick off opening night of AFLW, Ella Roberts put on a masterclass in front of her home crowd, funnily enough Gold Coast opted not to tag her and it proved very costly. Roberts was damaging in the air, on land and through the big sticks. Although Essendon have their own midfield stars in Maddy Prespakis and Georgia Nanscawen, they must shut down Roberts. The Bombers debutant Holly Ridewood was a headache for GWS defenders in her debut and along with Bonnie Toogood. Charlie Thomas and the Eagles defence will have their work cut out for them.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 9 points.

Adelaide vs. Geelong

Thomas Farms Oval, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Geelong vs. Adelaide might feel like a way-too-early finals preview, but with only 12 games in the AFLW season, back-to-back losses can hit hard. Both sides head into Sunday afternoon knowing a win is crucial, not just for ladder position, but for momentum. The Crows are in unfamiliar territory. Losing both preseason matches, followed by a Round 1 defeat to St Kilda, has the usually dominant club searching for answers and a spot back on the winners list. Expect Anne Hatchard to be a key figure; after an uncharacteristically quiet game last week, she'll be hungry to bounce back and help ease the workload on Ebony Marinoff, who continues to carry a heavy load in the midfield. For the Cats, it's all about putting together a four-quarter performance. We've seen glimpses of their polish and skill, but maintaining that standard across the full game remains the challenge. They have the talent now it's about execution.

ESPN tip: Crows by 10 points.