Viral moments, debuts to remember, and 'The Centra Effect': AFLW's new era begins

If you're a footy head like us, one look at social media this week and you would have seen "The Centra Effect" taking over. If you missed it, Ash Centra was the No. 1 draft pick in the 2024 AFLW draft, now firmly embedded in Collingwood's four walls already, she innocuously bounced the footy between her legs during warm up on the weekend, and the result was huge.

A rare cultural crossover between the AFL men's world saw the Collingwood male team trying to replicate the trick (often unsuccessfully) and tapped into the social media stronghold AFLW players have established on keen onlookers for years.

AFLW returned with a bang in Round 1, and it was the next generation making waves. ESPN/Getty Imgaes

It is clear that social media has become one of the biggest ways that the AFLW promotes itself, with players open to embracing trends and finding their unique voice online to establish a personal brand which translates to more fans of the game.

Players like Carlton's Abby and Sophie McKay (@themckaysisters), Matilda Scholz of Port Adelaide (@matildascholz), Swan Ally Morphett (@allymorphett), and former Adelaide Crow Jess Waterhouse (@jwaterhouse21) have all successfully built followings on TikTok, promoting the game, their lifestyle as athletes and showing off their personalities in doing so.

Scholz told AFL.com last week that "it's a bit of an incentive to keep posting; the more you post, the more you get yourselves out there, which gets Port Adelaide and the AFLW out there too."