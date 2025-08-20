The ESPN Footy Podcast team discuss the big news that Saints star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has signed a two-year extension to stay at the club through 2027. (2:19)

Essendon coach Brad Scott believes a combination of father-sons and various academies have "distorted" the AFL draft and forced clubs to become "extreme" in the trade and free-agency period.

Scott, a former AFL football boss, has taken a major swipe at headquarters, claiming 50% of this year's draft is "compromised" by northern-academy, next-generation academy and father-son picks.

He highlighted his former club, Brisbane, as beneficiaries as the Lions prepare to secure highly rated academy prospect Daniel Annable in this year's draft.

It comes with the reigning premiers having three father-son stars on their list -- Jaspa Fletcher, and brothers Will and Levi Ashcroft.

"If you look at the draft this year, 50% of it's compromised," Scott said on Wednesday.

"I've worked at the AFL and I know that it is impossible to get everything right.

"That's why when you make decisions, it's very hard to see the second, third, fourth-order effects of those decisions.

"What's clearly happened is that you're looking at a situation where the reigning premier has access to top-end academy players in the draft.

"The northern states have got a mortgage on the top five or six or seven or eight in the draft this year.

"So it leaves other clubs with very little choice other than to get ultra aggressive in the trade and free-agency market.

"What choice have clubs got?

"They either sit back and be mediocre, or they get aggressive.

"That's the flow-on effects of the situation we're in at the moment, where access to top talent is incredibly hard to get."

The Western Bulldogs had four father-son selections playing against lowly West Coast last Sunday, with debutant Jordan Croft joining Sam Darcy, Tom Liberatore and Rhylee West.

The Lions have Fletcher and the Ashcroft brothers, while Collingwood's best player is Nick Daicos, with his brother Josh arguably the Magpies' second most important.

"You need change, but for this year's draft it's too late already," Scott said.

"The horse has already bolted on that.

"That doesn't mean the change shouldn't happen.

"There will be change coming, but that doesn't help anyone this year."