Carlton hold off old rivals to end tough year in style

Carlton have finished off a horror 2025 by holding off Essendon to win their dead-rubber at the MCG by 34 points.

Starting the season with hopes of winning their first premiership in 30 years, the Blues finish it six games out of the top eight, but at least with some momentum heading into 2026.

In a low-key Thursday night, shunned by free-to-air broadcaster the Seven Network, Carlton withstood a Bombers burst at the start of the last quarter to win 13.12 (90) to 8.8 (56).

Essendon had periods where they looked capable of causing a boilover, but were unable to lift enough in captain Zach Merrett's 250th game.

Hardworking midfielder George Hewett was superb for the Blues, collecting 36 disposals after having 25 and eight clearances by halftime.

Tom De Koning was again influential back in his preferred position in the ruck, in what was likely his last game for Carlton before accepting a monster deal to join St Kilda next season.

Sam Walsh starred in his second game back from a long absence due to a foot injury, gathering 28 disposals before being tactically subbed out at three-quarter time.

Small forward Francis Evans continued his stunning four-week patch, booting three goals in what could earn him a new contract at Carlton.

At his third club after earning a rookie contract earlier this year, Evans has booted 11 goals in his last four games and is starting to look comfortable at AFL level.

It was the injury-hit Bombers' 12th-straight loss, and they still need to head to the Gold Coast for the last game of the home-and-away season on Wednesday night.

Veteran Dylan Shiel was prolific, without having a huge influence, in what could be one of his last AFL games.

It is understood Shiel has not been offered a contract with the Bombers for next year, but the former GWS flyer could explore his options to play elsewhere.