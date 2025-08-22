Open Extended Reactions

Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick won't waste his breath on a motivational speech.

Instead, he's handing control to his players ahead of the Suns' last roll of the dice.

After slipping to a four-point loss to Port Adelaide on Friday night, Gold Coast must beat Essendon next Wednesday to earn the club's maiden finals appearance.

Damien Hardwick, while disappointed, backs his team to win on Wednesday. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"You're playing for a finals campaign," Hardwick said after Port's 10.11 (71) to 9.13 (67) win at Adelaide Oval.

"If you need me to sit there and give you a motivational speech to want to play in your first finals campaign in our organisation's history, then you're playing the wrong game."

Hardwick implored his players to take charge of their destiny.

"Our players are going to pick themselves up," he said.

"They have got to lead from the front. They're going to take charge.

"I'm going to hand it over to them and we're going to see what this group is made of, because they are made out of something special.

"Tonight, they didn't show it. But I think they're capable of doing some really, really good things."

The ninth-placed Suns will be bolstered by the return of dynamic duo Daniel Rioli and Bailey Humphrey for the crunch clash against the struggling 15th-placed Bombers.

Playmaker Rioli hasn't played since fracturing a leg on July 20 while Humphrey (knee) has missed the past two games - both losses to his club.

"What we do get, is we get one last chance to ... strive for something that, and people will look at this one way, I think we deserve," Hardwick said.

"But nothing is given in this league.

"At the end of the day, sides are fighting tooth and nail for every win they get and we have got to start doing the same.

"We've been disappointing the last two weeks, but we get one last opportunity.

"And what we need, and what we want, is we need our fans there to help us get us over the line because that's going to help us."