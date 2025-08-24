Open Extended Reactions

GWS will storm into September on a high after holding off a spirited St Kilda to claim a hard-earned 11-point win.

The lead changed eight times in a see-sawing second half at Engie Stadium but a Toby Greene-inspired Giants side found the winning edge to post a 15.14 (104) to 14.9 (93) result.

Sunday's win means the Giants can finish no lower than sixth, guaranteeing themselves a home final.

But GWS will be sweating on the fitness of midfielder Stephen Coniglio, who was substituted out before halftime with concussion.

Toby Greene kicked four majors against the Saints. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Attempting to lay a tackle in the second quarter, Coniglio's head made contact with Marcus Windhager's hip.

The Giants will hope the veteran midfielder will benefit from the pre-finals bye to be fit and firing in time for September.

St Kilda youngster Darcy Wilson's five-goal effort was not enough, while Greene came to life in the last quarter and finished with four goals from 17 touches.

Tom Green (one goal, 31 disposals, 13 clearances) was just as crucial, while Max Gruzewski hit the scoreboard with three goals.