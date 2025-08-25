Open Extended Reactions

The AFL has opted to lock in times for both qualifying finals despite still waiting on the result of Wednesday evening's Gold Coast-Essendon clash for this year's full eight finalists to be confirmed.

Minor premier Adelaide will host Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, September 4 (7:40pm AEST) before Geelong face reigning premier Brisbane at the MCG on Friday, September 5 (7:40pm AEST).

The fixtures for the two qualifying finals have been locked in by the AFL. Adam Trafford/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"Wednesday night's rescheduled game still has an impact on the final eight but with the top four locked in we wanted to give fans some certainty and allow them to plan," said AFL Head of Strategy and Scheduling Josh Bowler.

It means the two elimination finals will be played on Saturday, September 6: one as a twilight and the other as an evening fixture.

Those elimination finals will be hosted by GWS and Fremantle. Hawthorn will face one side and either Gold Coast or Western Bulldogs the other, depending on the result of the final game of the home and away season.

According to The Herald Sun's Jon Ralph, the Giants have requested the ealier Saturday slot to attract a bigger crowd, meaning the Dockers will likely get the Saturday night.

....more to come.