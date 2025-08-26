Open Extended Reactions

Josh Weddle could return through the VFL this weekend, potentially giving Hawthorn's AFL finals campaign a massive boost.

The 21-year-old utility had good news from Monday morning scans, which were a crucial step in his return from a back injury.

Coach Sam Mitchell said late last week that while they were optimistic, Weddle's season would be over if the scans showed ongoing problems.

Josh Weddle could make a finals return. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Instead, one of Hawthorn's best players this season could play for VFL affiliates Box Hill in their Saturday home qualifying final against Southport.

If that was successful, the Hawks would make a call on whether he returns for their AFL elimination final on the road against either GWS or Fremantle.

Hawthorn's injury report is due out on Tuesday afternoon and that should have more detail about his progress.

Weddle has not played at any level since round 16 in late June because of bone stress in his back. There were initial fears his season might be over.

He had played 57 consecutive games since his 2023 senior debut.

The good news on Weddle is timely after Sunday night's tight loss to Brisbane.

That consigned Hawthorn to an away elimination final. Depending on qualifying final results, they might have to win on the road for three-straight weeks to reach the grand final.

The Western Bulldogs won the 2016 premiership from outside the top four, as did Brisbane last season, but their September campaigns featured one final at home before the grand final.