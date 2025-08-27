On the Footyology podcast, Rodney Eade says it would be a big 'risk' for a club to explore the idea of recruiting Jamarra Ugle-Hagan. (1:14)

Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos has become the youngest winner of the AFL Players' MVP in 21 years.

After going close in the last two years, Daicos has been voted by his peers as the best player in the game for the first time.

The 22-year-old dynamo is the youngest recipient of the Leigh Matthews Trophy since St Kilda's Nick Riewoldt in 2004.

Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson and Geelong ace Bailey Smith couldn't be split in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player.

Anderson and Smith both received 103 votes, with the star midfielders claiming nine votes each in the last round of the season to win the prestigious award for the first time.

Josh Battle of the Hawks, Sam Taylor of the Giants, Jordan Clark of the Dockers, Bailey Dale of the Bulldogs, Harris Andrews of the Lions and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera of the Saints are named in the AFL All-Australian Team Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Anderson was stellar in the Suns' finals-clinching thumping of Essendon on Wednesday night, gathering 34 disposals, 12 clearances and kicking three goals.

Smith has rewarded Geelong immensely after he moved from the Western Bulldogs last off-season.

"He is a fierce competitor who has a great desire to get the best out of himself," Geelong coach Chris Scott said of Smith.

"He sets an example with his work rate and preparation which has enabled him to perform at a consistent level this season.

"To be recognised by the coaches with this award in his first season at a new club, after 12 months out of the game with injury, is a real credit to Bailey and the work he has put in."

There could be more honours to come for the trio, with the players three of the top-four favourites for this year's Brownlow Medal.

After finishing second in last year's count, Daicos is the red-hot favourite for the AFL's highest individual honour to be awarded on the Monday night before the grand final.

Smith is second favourite, while Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson is just ahead of Anderson.

In a serious quirk, the AFLCA's best young player award went to 28-year-old Geelong forward Shaun Mannagh.

Mannagh was eligible for the award because he is in his second season in the AFL after being picked up as a mature-aged recruit.

He polled 35 votes, finishing ahead of North Melbourne's Colby McKercher (32) and West Coast dynamo Harley Reid (31).