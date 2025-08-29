The Red Time team debates whether the West Coast captain leaving the bottom side for a premiership contender exposes flaws in the AFL's free agency system. (1:58)

Mattaes Phillipou has become the latest player to commit his future to St Kilda after signing a two-year contract extension that ties him to the club until the end of 2028.

The Saints have enjoyed a fruitful few weeks on the list management front, with their biggest success being convincing emerging superstar Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera to re-sign for a further two years.

Mattaes Phillipou celebrates a goal with his teammates in Round 24. Photo by Jason McCawley/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

It's believed that contract made Wanganeen-Milera the AFL's first player to sign a deal worth more than $2m a season.

Carlton restricted free agent Tom De Koning has nominated St Kilda as his club of choice, with the eight-year deal on offer reportedly worth around $1.7m a season.

And in a surprise twist, St Kilda have joined the race to sign Blues free agent Jack Silvagni, who is also being chased by Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs.

Silvagni's dad, Carlton legend Stephen Silvagni, is the list manager at St Kilda.

Phillipou was already contracted until the end of 2026, and the 20-year-old's decision to add two more years reinforces his belief in the club's long-term ambitions for success.

Selected with pick No. 10 in the 2022 national draft, Phillipou played every game in his debut year and a further 13 games in 2024.

A pre-season leg fracture and subsequent calf injuries limited him to just seven games this season, but the South Australian remains a key cog in St Kilda's future plans.

"Since arriving just three years ago, we've seen tremendous growth in Mattaes both as a player and a person," St Kilda's football manager David Misson said in a statement.

"His relentless commitment to getting better, whether that's on the field or in the rehab group, has been second to none.

"We're very pleased to have him signed on and look forward to what he will continue to bring to the club's future."

Phillipou said he was grateful for St Kilda's show of faith in him.

"There's nowhere else I'd rather be," Phillipou said.

"Although it's been an up and down start to my career, I've never been more hungry and determined to repay the faith shown in me.

"With the energy from the coaches and young core coming through, I'm very excited to be a part of the future here at the club."

St Kilda finished 12th this season with a 9-14 record, marking their second straight season out of the finals.