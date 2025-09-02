The Red Time team debates whether the West Coast captain leaving the bottom side for a premiership contender exposes flaws in the AFL's free agency system. (1:58)

Who should you be tipping in the first week of AFL finals? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The week kicks off on Thursday night with a monster clash between Adelaide and Collingwood, before Geelong and Brisbane lock horns on Friday night in a replay of last year's thrilling preliminary final. Then, on Saturday, GWS will host Hawthorn, and Fremantle welcome Gold Coast to Optus Stadium for the Suns' first finals series.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 152

Certainty and why: The Dockers just keep winning and at home, against a side that's literally never featured in September, should continue doing just that.

Upset and why: Seemingly everyone's sleeping on the Magpies. I'm not falling for the trap...

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Collingwood

Geelong vs. Brisbane

GWS vs. Hawthorn

Fremantle vs. Gold Coast

Matt Walsh

Season total: 141

Certainty and why: Is there a certainty this week? I feel these could all be close! The certainty is I'll be wrong on one of these, but this is my gut feel.

Upset and why: Have the Giants mentally recovered from last year's capitulation in finals? The Hawks have nothing to lose... same as the Suns.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Collingwood

Geelong vs. Brisbane

GWS vs. Hawthorn

Fremantle vs. Gold Coast

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 152

Certainty and why: Stating the obvious, but there is no real certainty. In saying that, I think the Dockers have the best chance.

Upset and why: The Hawks seem like they're hitting their straps at the right time of the year, so a win against the Giants wouldn't shock.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Collingwood

Geelong vs. Brisbane

GWS vs. Hawthorn

Fremantle vs. Gold Coast

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 148

Certainty and why: The Giants' form since their bye has been their best all season. Some guns also returning makes them even stronger.

Upset and why: Backing Collingwood's finals experience to get the job done in a close one.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Collingwood

Geelong vs. Brisbane

GWS vs. Hawthorn

Fremantle vs. Gold Coast