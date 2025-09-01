'Stern' punishment ahead for MCG gunman

The Red Time team debates whether the West Coast captain leaving the bottom side for a premiership contender exposes flaws in the AFL's free agency system. (1:58)

A "low-level gangster" who sneaked a loaded gun into a packed MCG will be sent a stern warning when sentenced for his actions.

Omar Salma, 21, of Roxburgh Park, appeared before Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday, after being charged with firearm offences along with committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

He entered a guilty plea after being caught with a gun at the MCG during the blockbuster AFL clash between Collingwood and Carlton in front of more than 82,000 fans in April.

Magistrate Brett Sonnet shut down prospects of avoiding jail time, outlining a history of significant offences over the past three years.

Defence lawyer Emma Turnbull told the court Salma had no criminal history before 2022, a turning point that followed a series of traumatic events including the loss of two siblings.

The court was told the accused began to suffer with substance abuse in the years following.

Ms Turnbull said Salma had undertaken as a "reckless, foolish and regrettable" set of circumstances by bringing the firearm into the MCG.

The court was told Salma had previously been charged with a string of offences including affray.

Mr Sonnet said it appeared Salma had been leading "the life of a low-level gangster".

"It is a truly shocking event that the state of Victoria has got to a stage where persons think it is appropriate to bring in (a) loaded firearm into the MCG," he said.

"The message must just get out loud and clear that those who think it's appropriate to carry firearms in public must understand the court will impose stern punishment."

The police prosector said the community must be assured that bringing a firearm into a public venue would bring serious consequences regardless of the individual's intent or circumstances.

He said the sentence imposed must send a clear message that such conduct will not be tolerated.

Ms Turnbull said Salma was entitled to a significant discount for the speedy resolution to the matters.

The magistrate said he would receive the benefit for a plea of guilty "there's no doubt about that".

Salma has been in custody for 151 days and will return to court for sentencing on Friday.