The Red Time team debates whether the West Coast captain leaving the bottom side for a premiership contender exposes flaws in the AFL's free agency system. (1:58)

Open Extended Reactions

North Melbourne will breathe a sigh of relief after AFLW superstar Jasmine Garner avoided a serious injury.

The Kangaroos confirmed on Tuesday that Garner will miss at least two weeks but had avoided any structural damage to her left ankle.

Garner was injured when she landed awkwardly in a second-quarter marking contest and played no further part in the Kangaroos' 18.6 (114) to 2.2 (14) victory over Fremantle at Fremantle Oval on Sunday.

Jasmine Garner has avoided serious ankle damage. Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The 31-year-old, arguably the best player in the AFLW, went for scans on Monday, with the Kangaroos confident she had not suffered a serious injury.

She has been ruled out of upcoming games against Collingwood and the Brisbane Lions at a minimum.

Garner, who took over from Emma Kearney as Kangaroos skipper in the off-season, is a seven-time All-Australian, three-time AFLCA champion player, two-time AFLPA MVP and five-time North best and fairest winner.

The star midfielder/forward has averaged 21.7 disposals and 2.7 goals per game this season, even taking into account her limited involvement on Sunday.

North Melbourne (3-0) still made light work of the Dockers without her and sit on top of the ladder with a percentage of 504.

Sunday's result extended North's winning streak to an AFLW record 15 matches, and they are unbeaten in 17 outings over two seasons after their near-perfect 2024 premiership campaign.