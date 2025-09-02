Blockbuster Blues: Is a 'new-look' Carlton ready to return to finals?

Open Extended Reactions

One thing has become undeniably clear from the Carlton AFLW side this year: that it's the team to watch.

They have come out as new-look Blues in an exciting, fast, and fan-friendly brand of footy, and beating the 2024 grand finalists Brisbane Lions over the weekend is just the tip of the iceberg.

Stunning the two-time premiership winners by 14 points on thier home deck was exactly the statement the Blues needed to make, and the depth of their list and game structure has sent shockwaves through the league.

In Matthew Buck's third year as coach, they've injected youthful vitality into the squad, debuting fresh faces including skipper Abby McKay's younger sister, Sophie McKay and Poppy Scholz, alongside recruit and former Suns skipper Tara Bohanna.

Their leadership group features vice-captain Mimi Hill and stalwart Harriet Cordner, and inaugural Blue Darcy Vescio has transitioned into the back half, proving that Buck isn't afraid to take risks and find what works.

Mimi Hill and Poppy Scholz celebrate Carlton's win over the Lions. Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

They're embracing a brand that's as dynamic as it is defensive-minded. Hill and Cordner are both epic runners and have their speed matched by talent in the contest, too.

The game style is steeped in a list built for quick transitions and defensive pressure, creating turnovers and exploding forward with intent.

Carlton's campaign was impressive from the beginning, convincingly defeating Collingwood by twenty-four points in the opener under lights.

Mimi Hill starred with thirty-two disposals, six tackles and a goal assist, while Scholz scored a major in her first game for the side.

It was clear they had something to prove, but Collingwood aren't looking poised to have a successful season, so it wasn't until they beat Brisbane that their improvement became obvious.

A loss in Round 2 against Hawthorn gave more of an idea of where they sit.

The Hawks are still unbeaten, and the Blues only lost to them by 8-points, a far cry from their 38-point loss in the corresponding match last season.

They have grown in confidence on and off the field and show a cohesiveness in a way we haven't yet seen from the Blues.

In good news for Carlton fans, the next two contests are winnable If they continue to play the style they've established in the first three rounds, facing the Western Bulldogs and the Gold Coast Suns, both at home at Ikon Park.

Aside from the obvious benefit of a home ground advantage and the absence of travel, the Blues will have mid-afternoon time slots for the next two weeks, at a family friendly time which draws in the highest attendance numbers.

The Bulldogs are struggling to get the points, with just one win against Richmond, the young side is lacking composure in the midfield and attacking accuracy, making the Blues a clear frontrunner for their clash.

The Blues have shown they're capable of winning the tough games in 2025. Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Suns sit at the bottom of the ladder and remain winless, losing to Port Adelaide by a record-breaking 68 points. Their young gun Havanna Harris was named this week's Rising Star nominee but with a loss of some key players out with injury this season including Sienna McMullen, Elise Barwick, Daisy D'Arcy and Heidi Talbot, they're struggling to gain momentum.

With the expectation that the Blues will see two more wins on the board in the next fortnight, all eyes will be on them when they face reigning Premiers North Melbourne in Round 6.

North Melbourne is looking to continue their streak from season 2024, sitting undefeated at the top of the ladder.

The Round 6 clash, which will mark the mid-point of the home and away season, should give us an indication of just how far the Blues can go, and whether they sit in finals contention.