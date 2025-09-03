On the ESPN Footy Podcast, the team discusses how Ben Keays' versatility and goal-kicking ability could have a huge impact on the Crows' finals campaign. (0:53)

A lot has changed in the draft sphere across the past 12 months, and more is yet to come.

This year the AFL has stripped nearly 10,000 points from the Draft Value Index (DVI) meaning it will take higher picks to match bids. Where Levi Ashcroft had his bid at pick five matched with selections 40, 42, 45, and 46, those four selections will now need to sit at 29, 30, 34 and 35.

While changes have occurred, clubs are no closer to finding out about a potential first round lockout next season that could see clubs stripped of any rights to father-sons, academy or NGA prospects on night one. It leaves the likes of Carlton in the dark, hoping to accumulate points for a 2026 Cody Walker bid they may not even be able to match.

Free agency is set for October 3 to October 10 with the trade period running concurrently starting October 6 to October 15. The AFL Draft nights are locked in for November 19 and 20.

With 10 teams already focussing on the trade period and AFL Draft, this is the state of play for every team heading into the offseason.

Adelaide

Current draft hand: 18, 41, 50, 54, 68, 72

List needs: Small forward, ruck depth

The Crows are in a brilliant position, retaining their first draft pick while playing in September. It's a selection that will blow out through the mid-20s in a crop littered with South Australian guns from their undefeated national title.

Before the draft they'll have the task of luring Sam Draper across to his home state, with a decision between the Crows and Lions proving difficult to split. Adelaide has long-standing interest in the 26-year-old ruckman, who is out of contract and coming off an achilles rupture. A free agency move wouldn't cost the club any collateral.

A young list entrenched in the premiership window is a beacon for attracting talent. Newly-minted All-Australian Zac Bailey has roots in Adelaide and hits free agency in 2026; could he become a victim of the Lions' free agency spend?

At the draft, SA's Jevan Phillipou has impressed with mighty athleticism and a healthy arrogance with ball in hand. The best open pool small forwards available are Lachy Dovaston, Taylor Byrne and 19-year-old Latrelle Sumner-Pickett. The cousin of Demons star Kysiah, if Sumner-Pickett's professionalism catches up to his talent he will become a fantastic footballer at the next level.

Adelaide's club-tied prospect is Gippsland's Mitch Stevens, a versatile defender and son of premiership Crow Mark who may find his way onto the list as a rookie.

Brisbane

Current draft hand: 16, 37, 40, 46, 48, 61, 70

List needs: Key position depth

Brisbane has another top echelon academy product on the horizon. Dan Annable sits comfortably inside the five best prospects in this year's draft. The stud midfielder should garner a top 10 bid, and the Lions have stockpiled third round selections so will have no issue finding the points to match.

Before all of that, Brisbane's attention will be on free agency, attempting to retain the services of Brandon Starcevich and Callum Ah Chee while bringing across Eagles captain Oscar Allen and potentially Dons ruck Sam Draper on big money deals.

With cap space opened up by the retired Joe Daniher and questions over the future of Oscar McInerny due to back issues, the Lions are all-in on shoring up their key position stocks, and Jordan Ridley looms as an ideal addition to the backline with the intercepting Bomber keen on the sunshine state. It would likely take a first round pick for Essendon to relent on a Ridley exit.

Zac Bailey and Will Ashcroft come out of contract in 2026 and will command big extensions over the next 12 months.

Carlton

Current draft hand: 34, 44, 62

List needs: Speed, good ball users

The first off-season with Graham Wright at the helm will be one of the biggest in Carlton's history. Tom De Koning is out the door with first round compensation assured -- currently at pick nine. Rival clubs have also bid Jack Silvagni's new deal up to the fringe of band one compensation, though it still seems more likely to land at the end of the first round.

It gives the Blues points to match a potential top-10 bid on the rising Harry Dean, the son of premiership player Peter who brings much-needed talent as a defensive interceptor. De Koning's compensation pick will need to be traded up or out, with Carlton at the mercy of an early Dean bid which would eat up that selection.

If they can jump above a bid on Dean, Josh Lindsay would be the ideal designated kicker out of defence for the next decade. The Geelong product is one of the best users of the ball to come through the pathways in years and adds immediate depth to an area of the ground sorely lacking.

The Blues have hard midfielder Jack Ison as an NGA talent to look forward to, with his draft range rising through the second round. Tyson Gresham is another tied to the club as a draftable small forward.

At the trade table Elijah Hollands has been told to assess his options, but Charlie Curnow is well and truly a required man despite posturing for a change of scenery. That shouldn't stop Wright from fielding calls, but it would require an extraordinary offer from the Swans, Suns or Cats to pry the two-time Coleman Medallist out of Ikon Park.

In terms of talent acquisition, Wright has picked out West Coast speedsters Jack Petrucelle and Campbell Chesser as cheap options.

Collingwood

Current draft hand: 33, 51, 69

List needs: Best 23 competition, key defender

The Pies aren't heading to the draft anytime soon according to Craig McRae, so there's every chance their future first rounders are put on the trade table again. Last year it netted them Dan Houston and the year before was Lachie Schultz, so expect some names to emerge as real targets after their finals campaign ends.

It helps when father-son windfalls come in the form of Tom McGuane. The son of 1990 premiership star Mick has had an excellent campaign for the Western Jets, but may slide down the order given his lack of size as a midfielder. Still, Pies fans should be excited about his future as a hard-running ball user.

NGA tall Zac McCarthy has put together a strong season for Oakleigh and remains in first round contention, while Jai Saxena has come out of nowhere this season to warrant an addition to the Pies' list given his smooth-moving smarts in the forward half.

Essendon

Current draft hand: 4, 5, 22, 25

List needs: Good ball users, high-upside talent

Matt Rosa has his work cut out for him. Sam Draper is yet to officially tell the club he's leaving, but expectation is that the unrestricted free agent moves to one of the Lions or Crows after nine years at Essendon. It could be seen as a win-win if Draper triggers band one compensation and gives the Dons another pick in the top six.

The bigger headache for Brad Scott and Rosa is captain Zach Merrett's reported agitation around his future. Clubs will come calling for the superstar Bomber. Merrett is contracted until 2027 but considered his options 12 months ago after a big offer from the Saints. If he does request a trade, it will be difficult for Essendon to deny his wishes and go into 2026 with him remaining captain.

Jordan Ridley is reported to be angling his way out of the Hangar after injury-cursed seasons, with the Lions at the top of his list. Could a change in high performance boss change his mind? Former Dogs and current Eagles guru Matt Inness is in the box seat to land the job.

It's a strong draft hand for the Bombers, who last year traded out of the first round with Isaac Kako looming with a view to grabbing three first-rounders in two seasons. It means they land Melbourne's pick five in this draft in addition to NGA talents Adam Sweid and Hussien El Achkar. Sweid is a nuggety midfielder projected to land late in the first round, while El Achkar is a quality goal sneak that should find a home on the second night.

At the top of the board for Essendon should be Willem Duursma, who possesses elite athleticism and skill that could make him a superstar midfielder. The brother of wingman Xavier sits in pick one contention so a trade with West Coast involving picks four and five would be necessary to snare the Gippsland product.

Josh Lindsay has the brilliant foot skills needed out of Essendon's backline, Dyson Sharp would be the inside midfield bull that other top picks have been unable to become, and Cooper Duff-Tytler is the local product that moves like a midfielder at 200cm.

Fremantle

Current draft hand: 13, 31, 38, 49, 67

List needs: Outside run, small defender depth

The Dockers are an extremely young side punching above their weight in September action. It gives them an awesome platform to rocket up the ladder in coming seasons while still bringing in quality talent like Rising Star favourite Murphy Reid.

Fremantle has first dibs on Toby Whan, a hard-nosed midfielder with some power and penetration in his left leg. His draft range sits in the second round and the club is well positioned to match.

They're one club disproportionately affected by potential bidding alterations next year, with Lucas Robinson looming as a top 10 selection. The gun midfielder changed from the West Coast to Fremantle academy due to an audit on his address -- just west of Lake Grace in Nat Fyfe territory.

The best WA talent this year is Jacob Farrow, whose penetrating left foot and bigger body offer shades of Hayden Young. Fred Rodriguez won WA's MVP and Cody Curtin has had dominant periods as a hulking key forward presence. The best wingman in the draft is Harley Barker, a supreme athlete out of South Australia that will rehab an ACL tear over pre-season.

Geelong

Current draft hand: 17, 35, 53, 71

List needs: Inside midfield depth, ruck competition

The Cats will again be busy in October's trade period after bringing across All-Australian and Coaches' Award winner Bailey Smith. There's a watch on the future of Rowan Marshall with De Koning entering the frame at St Kilda, while James Worpel is one that may be squeezed out of Hawthorn as they chase big fish.

Don't discount the Cats from getting involved in those conversations too, with Curnow leaving the door ajar for a return to his home town. It would take an extraordinary offer to bring the goalkicker across, but a tandem with Jeremy Cameron should give Andrew Mackie's team impetus to ask the question.

Rhys Stanley has battled on commendably again this season but the future needs to be locked in with Toby Conway missing the entire season with back issues. Marshall could be the answer, and expect the Cats to canvas others options at the trade table such as Ned Reeves and Liam Reidy for a ready-made replacement.

Jesse Mellor hasn't received the buzz of other NGAs but he is firmly in second round contention as a powerful goalkicker impressing at every level. Ben Rongdit is also tied to the Cats, with the defender potentially finding a home on the rookie list.

Gold Coast

Current draft hand: 6, 12, 15, 30, 56, 66

List needs: Pressure forwards, outside run

It's another academy haul for the Suns in 2025. Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson will compete to be the top pick, but they both should warrant a bid in the first five selections. Beau Addinsall would garner more appreciation if he wasn't club tied and looms as a first round prospect, while Koby Coulson and Jai Murray will receive attention on night two.

It means the Suns will be dealing picks in the trade period -- they may have a look at getting in before those bids but would find the points matching extremely difficult. Instead, expect all three first rounders to be moved for more points, with clubs circling that Port Adelaide first in particular. It's also a swathe of selections that could interest the Blues in a Curnow deal, though the Suns haven't shown much interest to date.

Gold Coast will be keen to hold onto Sam Flanders despite being shifted out of the midfield after a breakout 2024 campaign. The Victorian may be keen on a move home after this finals campaign.

GWS

Current draft hand: 14, 32, 36

List needs: Midfield depth

GWS is competing while developing a host of youngsters in important roles. They're likely to lose Leek Aleer after breaking into the side this season but have retained talent significantly better under Adam Kingsley.

The Giants have drafted very specific types in recent years. They value strong runners and ball users -- often they're half forwards able to execute under pressure and find targets inside 50. This year that first-round prospect is Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves, a classy forward able to move up to a wing and involve himself in creative forward thrusts. Lachy Dovaston should appeal, but bankable midfielders will be difficult to find outside of the top 15 this year.

Hawthorn

Current draft hand: 8, 26, 55, 65

List needs: Top line midfield talent

The Hawks have a glut of fantastic contributors all over the park, and at his best Will Day is a superstar. But injuries have cruelled his career to date and this Hawks side currently lacks star power. It comes as no surprise then that Sam Mitchell has led the recruiting for their answer. It hasn't come in the form of Harley Reid, but could it be one of Zak Butters, Sam Walsh, Zach Merrett or Christian Petracca to land at the Hawks?

All four are brilliant midfielders in different moulds, and Butters will surely be the top choice given his accolades and age. Any deal for the quartet would require multiple first round picks which the Hawks will happily part with, and these aggressive signs suggest they're going all out to land a big fish.

It could mean James Worpel finds a new home as a free agent, while Sam Frost may pursue other opportunities and speculation has built around Cam Mackenzie as the young midfielder struggles to break into the side.

Melbourne

Current draft hand: 23, 52, 59

List needs: Key forward depth, outside speed

The Demons traded their first round pick to Essendon for Xavier Lindsay last year. It clearly isn't an ideal result to finish 14th, but Lindsay's stock in this draft would likely see him taken in the top seven and it should be seen as a win for Melbourne to develop his talent a year earlier.

It means they enter the draft later than they have in recent years, but Tim Lamb puts a lot of trust in the wizardry of Jason Taylor and it shouldn't come as a surprise if the Dees trade into the top portion of the draft yet again, whether that be via future picks or parting with a star in the form of Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver, Bayley Fritsch or Jake Lever.

Cooper Duff-Tytler would provide an ideal partner for Max Gawn if they were to bite the bullet. Could the Dees snap up Kysaiah's cousin Latrelle Sumner-Pickett? The small forward has all the talent in the world but needs to find a level of professionalism for clubs to invest in him.

Kalani White chose Melbourne over the Gold Coast Academy pathway in a big win for the club - the high-flying utility is raw but could excel in a professional environment and will attract a bid on night two. Toby Sinnema is the standout NGA prospect with speed and dare on a wing.

North Melbourne

Current draft hand: 20, 21, 39, 57

List needs: Key defenders, small defenders, pressure forward depth, good ball users

North traded back into the draft last year to grab Matt Whitlock at pick 27. It took their future first to get it done, which seemed extreme at the time and worse 10 months on. It means they enter with picks 20 and 21 which could be pushed back into the 30s.

In a shallow pool it would require some luck to find bankable talent in the second round, but Louis Emmett is a raw key position player in the Charlie Comben mould that would be a fantastic addition for the future. Taylor Byrne may be the best small forward left on the board while Matt LeRay is a strong-running tall wingman out of SA.

Marcus Windhager doesn't appear on face value to be the wisest addition as another midfielder, but his elite running and defensive accountability are aspects missing in this on-ball unit. It's clearly North Melbourne's strength given the investment made, but requires balance to allow the likes of Sheezel and Davies-Uniacke to flourish. His acquisition would be a coup, but appears a long shot.

The signing that would change North's trajectory for the better would be Jake Lever. The premiership defender's future is clouded despite stating his desire to retire at the Dees, but the 29-year-old would provide leadership and quality to an under-siege back six.

Port Adelaide

Current draft hand: 24, 42, 60

List needs: Key position talent, midfield class

Port are in no man's land and need to get creative in the off-season after losing Dan Houston and their future first-rounder last year.

It's a brilliant SA crop, with Dyson Sharp, Sam Cumming, Aidan Schubert, Mitch Marsh and Jevan Phillipou all tipped to land in the top 20. The Power still needs to hold onto Zak Butters and convince him his future is at Alberton, so dangling future picks may be the way to get back into the mix. Schubert appeals as a high-floor key forward that would add immediate competition.

They're the team most impacted by a potential lockout to bid matching. Dougie Cochrane's NGA eligibility is still being assessed but the Centrals superstar is tracking to be pick one next year. In 2027 father-sons Louis Salopek and Tevita Rodan, plus otherworldly NGA prospect Zemes Pilot could all be top 10 selections. It would be a disaster for Port if they were to lose access.

Richmond

Current draft hand: 2, 3

List needs: Outside speed, young ruckman

Richmond landed North's first round pick and are once again in a brilliant draft position. After banking a host of key position talent, it should be time to hone in on smalls in all three areas, with speed and class clear deficiencies.

Willem Duursma's athletic prowess will appeal but the Tigers may need to move up with the Eagles to make it happen. Cooper Duff-Tytler is the key position star at the top of the board that Richmond may be hoping West Coast grab.

Josh Lindsay appeals with a wicked left boot off halfback, and Sam Grlj's lightning footspeed is a match made in heaven. It may be early for the Chargers standout but his fit as an outside midfielder makes a lot of sense. Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves and Sam Cumming are others who could appeal.

The Tigers will be hoping they keep hold of Tylar Young after interest was registered by several teams including North Melbourne for the stout key defender. Max Heath has also become a player of interest as a student under Toby Nankervis given the Saints' pursuit of Tom De Koning.

Irrespective of this year's draft, the rebuild under Adem Yze is off to a magnificent start at Punt Road.

St Kilda

Current draft hand: 7, 43, 58

List needs: Key defenders, midfield class

St Kilda is already a big winner of the off-season with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera re-signing for two seasons after a ridiculous breakout campaign. Tom De Koning has nominated the Saints in free agency with a high-profile move of up to $1.8 million per year, and Jack Silvagni has completed a medical as he weighs up his next club.

Leek Aleer has long been on the radar and St Kilda is in the box seat for the GWS interceptor, while they continue to sniff around young Hawk Cam Mackenzie, who was in their NGA. Sam Flanders could be the best midfield acquisition after struggling at half forward this year for the Suns.

The Saints have done a masterful job at using their salary cap as a weapon, bringing in high-end talent without shipping off draft picks and making themselves a destination club under Ross Lyon once more. Focus should be on re-signing Marcus Windhager and holding onto Rowan Marshall, with speculation of the latter set to ramp up upon TDK's arrival. Max Heath may fly the nest with the ruck stocks at Moorrabbin.

Kye Fincher has built up a very strong campaign and the hard-running NGA halfback is set to land at the Saints.

Sydney

Current draft hand: 9, 27, 45, 63

List needs: Star key forward

The Swans have had a down year but have the list to contend once more. The biggest deficiency is key forward talent with Logan McDonald's year wiped out. Charlie Curnow is the dream addition, but the Blues will ask for the world. While the likes of Gulden and Heeney are untouchable, could the Swans convince them that a swathe of picks is enough to part with the wantaway superstar?

The academy is bearing fruit in 2025 with Lachie Carmichael leading a healthy contingent. The Allies halfback won their carnival MVP and should attract a first night bid, while all of Noah Chamberlain, Harry Kyle and Max King should be drafted. King in particular has huge athletic upside but has only shown it in flashes so far.

West Coast

Current draft hand: 1, 11, 19, 29, 47

List needs: Young talent in quantity and quality

It's a monster off-season for the Eagles, which started brilliantly by retaining the services of Harley Reid. It wasn't so brilliant when they opted for Hawthorn's selections over Carlton's when dealing Tom Barrass last year - that's a three position swing that could even blow out to 10 spots in the draft based on Hawthorn's September.

While awaiting the outcome of a request for draft assistance, they'll lose skipper Oscar Allen to the Brisbane Lions which nets the club pick two, meaning they get their choice of the top two talents in the draft. A move for free agent Brandon Starcevich muddies the waters of Allen's compensation pick, but his resolute style is a big tick for the Eagles.

At the draft Willem Duursma tops many big boards around the country and appeals as a transition midfielder that could start his career bouncing off halfback. Cooper Duff-Tytler is the tall option that will hopefully develop into a first-choice ruckman, while Dyson Sharp is the high-floor inside midfielder who would free up Reid and Elijah Hewett to get on the move at stoppage.

It's a big choice for West Coast, who will also field offers for those picks. A move with Richmond or Essendon could result in three top five selections. Reid is currently the only top five pick on the list despite entering year four of an arduous rebuild - that needs to change in a big way.

Campbell Chesser is a first-round pick finding his feet after three injury-interrupted seasons - a move to Carlton after showing promise late in the year would be a tough blow.

The NGA program has resulted in Koby Evans, Wed Walley and Tylah Williams all producing good moments and they should all find a way onto the Eagles' list, while father-son Charlie Banfield is a strong-marking wingman in this pool.

Western Bulldogs

Current draft hand: 10, 28, 64

List needs: Strong defenders, small forward

The Dogs have steadily added young talent to their list, and not just through the father-son program. Pick 10 gives them a chance to add a small forward to their list. Lachy Dovaston a livewire with some similarities to Nick Watson - his range sits firmly in the first round.

The biggest fallout to be made this off-season is the future of Jamarra Ugle-Hagan who will likely seek an exit from the Dogs. The incredible talent Ugle-Hagan possesses still may not be enough for a club to come calling, but it remains to be seen if the Bulldogs terminate his contract if a deal can't be reached.

Jack Silvagni is being courted heavily as a key defender to pair with Rory Lobb, but he has his pick of a number of clubs to move to still.